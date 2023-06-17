KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Pablo Ruiz Strikes First With Goal Of Year Candidate Against D.C. United

Jun 17, 2023, 6:29 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

WASHINGTON – Just before halftime in the nation’s capital, Pablo Ruiz loaded up and found the back of the net from over 60 yards away.

The goal gave RSL a 1-0 lead and all of the momentum going into the break.

Ruiz’s bomb came off an assist from Andrew Brody.

The goal was Ruiz’s fourth of the season.  The shot was nearly unsavable as it perfectly found the top corner.

D.C. goalkeeper Tyler Miller laid out but still couldn’t make the save.

Real Salt Lake Stays On East Coast For Matchup With D.C. United

Real Salt Lake will continue its east coast road trip with a match against D.C. United on Saturday.

RSL last played D.C. at home on September 10, 2022. The game ended as a scoreless draw.


Real Salt Lake will attempt to carry its momentum and earn three points in the nation’s capital. In the last seven games, Real Salt Lake has posted four wins, 2 draws, and a loss.

D.C. United enters the matchup coming off of a 3-1 loss to Atlanta United.

RSL sits in the West’s 11-seed but has as many points as the 8-seeded Portland Timbers. D.C. also finds itself on the border of the East’s playoff picture. They hold the 8-seed with just one more point than the 10-seed.

D.C. United’s record at home is 3-2-3. Real Salt Lake is 3-3-2 on the road.

Although the club recently addressed the goal-scoring problems with the addition of CF Pachuca’s Chicho Arango, the Colombian forward won’t suit up until July 8.

RSL has scored 6 goals across its last three away games. They hope to continue that trend against D.C.

RSL could move as high as the 7-seed with a win on Saturday.

Real Salt Lake will return home for a rematch against St. Lous City SC on Wednesday, June 21.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

Want more coverage like Pablo Ruiz goal of the year candidate? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Defeats D.C. United In Nation’s Capital For Second Time Ever

WASHINGTON – Real Salt Lake will return home happy after defeating D.C. United on the road, 2-1. The win is RSL’s second-ever in Washington. They were 1-8-3 up until Saturday night. Ya heard it pic.twitter.com/HgKUCg9r5M — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) June 18, 2023 Real Salt Lake Beats D.C. United, Scores Potential Goal Of The Year […]

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Daniel Musovski Gives Real Salt Lake Short-Lived Two-Goal Lead

Daniel Musovksi found the back of the net shortly after halftime to give Real Salt Lake a 2-0 lead against D.C. United.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

University Of Colorado Football Coach Deion Sanders Might Have To Have His Left Foot Amputated

Deion Sanders might lose his left foot as a result of circulation issues that forced him to have two toes amputated in 2021.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

US Open: Tony Finau Gets Hot And Cold In Round Two

Utahn and PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau sat in 11th on the leaderboard after the second day of the 2023 US Open.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Stays On East Coast For Matchup With D.C. United

Real Salt Lake will continue its road trip against D.C. United on Saturday. RSL last played D.C. in September 2022. The game ended 0-0.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #54 Utah State’s Robert Briggs (Running Back)

The countdown for Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #54 is Utah State's Robert Briggs (RB). Throughout the summer...

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Pablo Ruiz Strikes First With Goal Of Year Candidate Against D.C. United