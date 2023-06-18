School bus carrying kids rear-ends car on I-15

MIDVALE, Utah — Approximately 20 children were in after school bus when it rear-ended a car on the highway Saturday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol Corporal Gordon told KSL TV that a car dropped debris on Interstate 15 near 8500 South, forcing drivers to avoid the hazards.

Gordon said the school bus didn’t stop quickly and rear-ended a passenger car.

He said the passenger car driver was sent to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, primarily due to precaution. The driver and the children on the school bus had no reported injuries.

Multiple lanes were closed on I-15 for an hour to clean up the debris, tow the bus, and move the kids into a second bus.