Real Salt Lake Defeats D.C. United In Nation’s Capital For Second Time Ever

WASHINGTON – Real Salt Lake will return home happy after defeating D.C. United on the road, 2-1.

The win is RSL’s second-ever in Washington. They were 1-8-3 up until Saturday night.

Real Salt Lake Beats D.C. United, Scores Potential Goal Of The Year

First Half

RSL and D.C. both came out of the gates aggressively.

Both teams got quality looks inside the box in the first three minutes.

Andrés Gómez had his shot from the right side of the box saved by D.C. goalkeeper Tyler Miller.

Pablo Ruiz was shown a yellow card for a foul in the 9th minute.

D.C. United took 5 shots in the first 20 minutes but none of them were on target. RSL took just two shots with one of them on goal.

In the 26th minute, D.C. defender Steven Birnbaum was shown a red card.

Musovski took a shot in the 30th minute but it was saved.

D.C. United’s Christian Benteke was all over the field in the first half. He took four shots and set the tone for the home squad.

In the 41st minute, Pablo Ruiz loaded up from RSL’s side of the field and found the top corner of the goal.

Neither team got much going in the closing minutes of the opening half, Real Salt Lake led 1-0 going into the break.

Second Half

In the 51st minute, Daniel Musovski was on the receiving end of a terrific cross from Andrés Gómez.

Musovski caught the pass in stride and snuck it past the goalkeeper.

Just two minutes after Musovski’s goal, D.C. made it all the way down the field and scored their first goal of the night.

Chris Durkin was the goal scorer for D.C. United. His shot was assisted by Ruan.

Gómez and Ruiz both took shots in the following minutes but neither found the target.

The second half was filled with action in the attacking half. Both RSL and D.C. found themselves with multiple scoring opportunities.

D.C. nearly evened the score in the 78th minute but Zac MacMath jumped in front of the ball to prevent the goal.

The game was delayed in the 83rd minute while RSL goalkeeper Zac MacMath got checked for a concussion. Beavers began warming up, but MacMath was cleared to stay in the game.

Seven minutes of stoppage time was added.

In the 91st minute, Zac MacMath was shown a yellow card for time-wasting.

D.C. got into the box multiple times during stoppage time but couldn’t turn any of the opportunities into scores.

Real Salt Lake buckled down on defense to leave D.C. with a 2-1 win.

