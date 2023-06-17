KSL Flood Watch
US Open: Tony Finau Can't Make Up Ground, Remains Outside Of Top Ten

Jun 17, 2023, 9:46 PM

LOS ANGELES – Utahn and PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau finished day three of the US Open tied for 15th on the leaderboard.

The 2023 US Open takes place at the Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California from June 15-18.

On a day when Finau aimed to climb into the top ten, he shot two strokes over par and fell from 11th to 15th.

He made two birdies on holes one and ten. But, he settled for bogeys on a total of four holes. Including the last two holes of the day, 17 and 18.

RELATED: US Open – Tony Finau Gets Hot And Cold In Round Two

Finau would need a miracle to pull out the win on day four. However, a top-ten finish is still very possible.

Finau tees off with Shane Lowry at 1:46 p.m. MDT on the final day of the 2023 US Open Golf Championship.

US Open Leaderboard

T1. Wyndham Clark (-10)

T1. Rickie Fowler (-10)

3. Rory McIlroy (-9)

4. Scottie Scheffler (-7)

5. Harris English (-6)

T6. Dustin Johnson (-5)

T6. Xander Schauffele (-5)

8. Ryutaro Nagano (-4)

T9. Tom Kim (-3)

T9. Bryson DeChambeau (-3)

T9. Cameron Smith (-3)

T12. Hideki Matsuyama (-2)

T12. Viktor Hovland (-2)

T12. Min Woo Lee (-2)

T15. Tony Finau (-1)

Where Can I Watch The US Open?

The fourth round of the US Open will be broadcast on NBC from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. MDT.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

