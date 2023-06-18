Police find dead man inside tent near I-215

MIDVALE, Utah — Unified Police are investigating a man found dead inside a tent in a field near Interstate-215 and Union Park Ave Saturday night.

Unified Police told KSL TV that the body of the 30-year-old man was found at approximately 9 p.m.

Police found no signs of foul play but say it’s too early to tell.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is provided.