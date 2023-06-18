ACCIDENTS & INJURIES
Police find dead man inside tent near I-215
Jun 17, 2023, 10:38 PM | Updated: 10:39 pm
(KSL TV/Jack Grimm)
MIDVALE, Utah — Unified Police are investigating a man found dead inside a tent in a field near Interstate-215 and Union Park Ave Saturday night.
Unified Police told KSL TV that the body of the 30-year-old man was found at approximately 9 p.m.
Police found no signs of foul play but say it’s too early to tell.
This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is provided.