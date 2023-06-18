KSL Flood Watch
Car removed car from Jordan River

Jun 18, 2023, 9:29 AM

First responders removed a car from the Jordan River near 300 South Glendale Street. (Salt Lake Cit...

First responders removed a car from the Jordan River near 300 South Glendale Street.

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

Cary Schwanitz's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — First responders spent Sunday morning removing an empty car from the Jordan River.

Salt Lake police do not know how the car ended up in the river.

It happened near 300 South Glendale Street.

A tweet said the car was not reported stolen.

Police requested anyone who knows how the car ended up in the water to call 801-799-3000.

