Car removed car from Jordan River

SALT LAKE CITY — First responders spent Sunday morning removing an empty car from the Jordan River.

Salt Lake police do not know how the car ended up in the river.

It happened near 300 South Glendale Street.

A tweet said the car was not reported stolen.

Police requested anyone who knows how the car ended up in the water to call 801-799-3000.

This morning, we worked with @slcfire to pull a car from the Jordan River near 300 South Glendale Street. The car wasn’t reported stolen and officers found it empty. Anyone with specific information on how the crash happened should call 801-799-3000. #SLC #SLCPD #SaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/0ldcLju2aN — Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) June 18, 2023