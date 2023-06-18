California tribe gives Sundance $4M to support Indigenous filmmakers

PARK CITY, Utah — The nonprofit behind the Sundance Film Festival is receiving a $4 million donation to its Indigenous Program from the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria.

The California tribe’s donation is the largest endowment gift in the history of the Sundance Institute. The money will go to support Indigenous artists from both federally and non-federally recognized tribes in California.

“So much of cinema’s history and the establishment of the American film industry has been created within California, but very rarely has it ever included the people on whose very land sustained it. That’s why it’s so heartening to think of all the artists that will benefit from this generous gift,” said Adam Piron, director of Sundance Institute’s Indigenous Program, in a statement Wednesday.

The institute said the funds will allow it to expand its Indigenous Program, which has supported Indigenous filmmakers and storytellers for almost two decades. Fellows in the program develop their work through roundtable discussions, one-on-one feedback sessions with advisors and exploring ways of indigenizing their creative practices.

In the immediate future, the endowment will create a new fellowship for emerging and midcareer Indigenous artists. Fellows will receive a $25,000 grant, yearlong mentorship, professional development opportunities and support to attend the Sundance Film Festival. Applications are open from now until Aug. 28.

Greg Sarris, tribal chairman of the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, participated in Sundance Institute’s 1992 Screenwriters Lab.

“I witnessed firsthand the incredible support that the Institute provides to all artists, but Indigenous talent specifically,” Sarris said. “We are excited to see the creative breakthroughs from future fellows and scholarship recipients. Supporting and nurturing these artists will open up pathways to success for the entire California Indigenous creative community and enable us to tell our stories.”