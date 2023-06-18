KSL Flood Watch
UTAH WILDFIRES

Large fire spotted in Willard Canyon, fire crews close canyon

Jun 18, 2023, 3:40 PM

Fire crews on the scene at Willard Canyon Sunday morning. (Willard City Fire Department)...

Fire crews on the scene at Willard Canyon Sunday morning. (Willard City Fire Department)

(Willard City Fire Department)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — Fire crews in Box Elder County responded to a large grass fire in Willard Canyon Sunday morning.

According to the Willard City Fire Department Facebook page, the fire was called in at approximately 1:42 a.m.

When fire crews arrived, the flames were visible from the parking area.


“The fire was located just west of (where) the trail crosses the creek,” stated the Facebook post.

The fire was about one acre, and as of 9:15 a.m., it was 70% contained.

Fourteen Willard Fire and Box Elder County Fire firefighters responded to the fire along with Willard police, Perry police, and Box Elder County Sheriff’s office.

Large fire spotted in Willard Canyon, fire crews close canyon