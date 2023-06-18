Utah Warriors Defeat New York Ironworkers In Final Game Of Season

VERNON, N.Y. – In the final game of the season, the Utah Warriors defeated the New York Ironworkers by ten, 43-33, on the road.

Utah ends their season as the 4-seed in the Western Conference with a 10-6 record.

Utah Warriors, New York Ironworkers

First Half

The Warriors looked like the more aggressive team in the first ten minutes. They made it near the goalline on each of their first three possessions.

New York was shown a yellow card for a penalty in front of their own goalline. The card gave Utah a one-player advantage.

Utah got on the board first with a try in the 6th minute. The conversion kick was missed to keep the lead at 5.

Utah’s score kicked New York into overdrive.

In the 11th minute, Brendon O’Connor capped off an impressive drive with a try that will make some highlight reels.

Joel Hodgson broke through the Ironworker’s defense and threw an excellent pass that eventually led to a second try for the Warriors. Cliven Loubser was the goal scorer for the Warriors.

Utah missed the second conversion kick as well, leaving the score at 10-7.

Both offenses operated like well-oiled machines in the first half.

New York scored its second try in the 28th minute by overpowering Utah’s defensive front. The Ironworker’s conversion kick went straight down the middle, giving them a four-point lead.

The Warriors were able to respond again. Bailey Wilson was taken down directly on the goalline, but the review showed that he had crossed the plane.

Hodgson made the third conversion kick, 17-14.

In the final stretch of the first half, the Ironworkers made another try to regain the lead.

New York led at the half, 19-17.

Second Half

The offensive fireworks continued just after the break.

Hodgson expanded on his great game with a try and conversion kick to give Utah a 24-19 lead in the 43rd minute.

Just three minutes later, Calvin Whiting got behind the New York defense to score another quick try for Utah.

Hodgson continued his streak of made kicks to extend the lead to 12.

Ishmail Shabazz scored a try that had more purpose than just closing the Utah lead. New York needed a point to host their upcoming playoff game and the fourth try of the night gave them just that.

On their next possession, New York made it all the way to the goal line with a chance to tie the game or even take the lead. The Warrior’s defense held strong and forced a turnover.

The defense picked up for both sides over the next few possessions.

In the 65th minute, Utah scored another try to extend their lead to 12.

A common theme repeated itself in the 70th minute, DaQuan Perry and New York responded to Utah with a try of their own. He went directly under the post for an instant 7, 38-33.

In the 79th minute, New York forced a turnover to give themselves one last chance to pull out the win.

Instead, Utah regained possession and scored a try as the cherry on top in the final game of the year.

Utah pulls out a win to end the season, 43-33.

