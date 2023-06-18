KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Warriors Defeat New York Ironworkers In Final Game Of Season

Jun 18, 2023, 3:04 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

VERNON, N.Y. – In the final game of the season, the Utah Warriors defeated the New York Ironworkers by ten, 43-33, on the road.

Utah ends their season as the 4-seed in the Western Conference with a 10-6 record.

Utah Warriors, New York Ironworkers

First Half

The Warriors looked like the more aggressive team in the first ten minutes. They made it near the goalline on each of their first three possessions.

New York was shown a yellow card for a penalty in front of their own goalline. The card gave Utah a one-player advantage.

Utah got on the board first with a try in the 6th minute. The conversion kick was missed to keep the lead at 5.

Utah’s score kicked New York into overdrive.

In the 11th minute, Brendon O’Connor capped off an impressive drive with a try that will make some highlight reels.

Joel Hodgson broke through the Ironworker’s defense and threw an excellent pass that eventually led to a second try for the Warriors. Cliven Loubser was the goal scorer for the Warriors.

Utah missed the second conversion kick as well, leaving the score at 10-7.

Both offenses operated like well-oiled machines in the first half.

New York scored its second try in the 28th minute by overpowering Utah’s defensive front. The Ironworker’s conversion kick went straight down the middle, giving them a four-point lead.

The Warriors were able to respond again. Bailey Wilson was taken down directly on the goalline, but the review showed that he had crossed the plane.

Hodgson made the third conversion kick, 17-14.

In the final stretch of the first half, the Ironworkers made another try to regain the lead.

New York led at the half, 19-17.

Second Half

The offensive fireworks continued just after the break.

Hodgson expanded on his great game with a try and conversion kick to give Utah a 24-19 lead in the 43rd minute.

Just three minutes later, Calvin Whiting got behind the New York defense to score another quick try for Utah.

Hodgson continued his streak of made kicks to extend the lead to 12.

Ishmail Shabazz scored a try that had more purpose than just closing the Utah lead. New York needed a point to host their upcoming playoff game and the fourth try of the night gave them just that.

On their next possession, New York made it all the way to the goal line with a chance to tie the game or even take the lead. The Warrior’s defense held strong and forced a turnover.

The defense picked up for both sides over the next few possessions.

In the 65th minute, Utah scored another try to extend their lead to 12.

A common theme repeated itself in the 70th minute, DaQuan Perry and New York responded to Utah with a try of their own. He went directly under the post for an instant 7, 38-33.

In the 79th minute, New York forced a turnover to give themselves one last chance to pull out the win.

Instead, Utah regained possession and scored a try as the cherry on top in the final game of the year.

Utah pulls out a win to end the season, 43-33.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

Want more coverage like Utah Warriors face New York to end season? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Golden Knights Coach Bruce Cassidy Proud To Bring Vegas 2nd Pro Sports Championship

Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy played and coached in three established professional sports cities before arriving in Las Vegas.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

US Open: Tony Finau Can’t Make Up Ground, Remains Outside Of Top Ten

Utahn and PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau finished round three of the US Open tied for 15th on the leaderboard.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Defeats D.C. United In Nation’s Capital For Second Time Ever

WASHINGTON – Real Salt Lake will return home happy after defeating D.C. United on the road, 2-1. The win is RSL’s second-ever in Washington. They were 1-8-3 up until Saturday night. Ya heard it pic.twitter.com/HgKUCg9r5M — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) June 18, 2023 Real Salt Lake Beats D.C. United, Scores Potential Goal Of The Year […]

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Daniel Musovski Gives Real Salt Lake Short-Lived Two-Goal Lead

Daniel Musovksi found the back of the net shortly after halftime to give Real Salt Lake a 2-0 lead against D.C. United.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pablo Ruiz Strikes First With Goal Of Year Candidate Against D.C. United

Just before halftime in the nation's capital, Pablo Ruiz loaded up and found the goal from over 60 yards away.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

University Of Colorado Football Coach Deion Sanders Might Have To Have His Left Foot Amputated

Deion Sanders might lose his left foot as a result of circulation issues that forced him to have two toes amputated in 2021.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Utah Warriors Defeat New York Ironworkers In Final Game Of Season