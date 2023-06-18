Iron County man killed in fire house while trying to save dog, police say

IRON COUNTY, Utah — A Iron County homeowner was killed in a house fire after allegedly attempting to save his dog early Sunday morning.

Iron County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jeff Humphries told KSL TV that the fire happened at 5200 North 164 West in Beryl, Utah, at approximately 1 a.m.

Humphries said the 42-year-old man called 911, reporting that his kitchen was on fire.

During the fire, police believe the man ran back into his house to save his dog but succumbed to the smoke and died.

Humphries said the dog made it outside and was rescued by first responders.

Fire crews extinguished the fire, but the double-wide manufactured house was a total loss. No other structures were affected, and no one else was hurt.

Humphries said fire investigators believe the fire started from the kitchen stove but are still looking into an official cause.