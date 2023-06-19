Police: Motorcyclist sent to hospital after startling herd of cows

IRON COUNTY, Utah — A motorcyclist hit a cow after trying to drive through a passing herd Sunday afternoon.

Parowan police Officer T. Hart told KSL TV that the crash happened at approximately 2:54 p.m. on state Route 271 at milepost two near Parowan, Utah.

Hart said farmers were moving their cows across the road, forcing traffic to stop.

He said the motorcyclist decided to “blow through” stopped cars and attempted to avoid the cows until he collided with one.

The motorcyclist was sent to the hospital with minor injuries. The cow has no visible injuries but will be inspected on Monday.

Hart said there is no suspicion of DUI.