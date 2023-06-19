KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GUN VIOLENCE

Weekend mass shootings leave 6 people dead and dozens injured across the US

Jun 18, 2023, 7:20 PM | Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 7:57 am

police, crime, police tape...

police, crime, police tape

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Mass shootings and violence across the U.S. killed at least six people this weekend, including a Pennsylvania state trooper, and wounded dozens of people. Multiple people with guns fired shots at a holiday crowd in Missouri and bullets flew among teenagers partying in Illinois.

The shootings follow a surge in homicides and other violence over the past several years that experts say accelerated during the coronavirus pandemic. They happened in suburban Chicago, Washington state, central Pennsylvania, St. Louis, Southern California and Baltimore.

“There’s no question there’s been a spike in violence,” said Daniel Nagin, a professor of public policy and statistics at Carnegie Mellon University. “Some of these cases seem to be just disputes, often among adolescents, and those disputes are played out with firearms, not with fists.”

Researchers disagree over the cause of the increase. Theories include the possibility that violence is driven by the prevalence of guns in America, or by less aggressive police tactics or a decline in prosecutions for misdemeanor weapon offenses, Nagin said.

As of Sunday evening, none of the weekend events fit the definition of a mass killing, because fewer than four people died at each location. The figure does not include the shooter. However, the number of injured in most of the cases matches the widely accepted definition for mass shootings.

Here’s a look at the shootings this weekend:

Willowbrook, Illinois

At least 23 people were shot, one fatally, early Sunday in a suburban Chicago parking lot where hundreds of people had gathered to celebrate Juneteenth, authorities said.

The DuPage County sheriff’s office described a “peaceful gathering” that suddenly turned violent as a number of people fired multiple shots into the crowd in Willowbrook, Illinois, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

A motive for the attack wasn’t immediately known. Sheriff’s spokesman Robert Carroll said authorities were interviewing “persons of interest” in the shooting, the Daily Herald reported.

A witness, Markeshia Avery, said the celebration was meant to mark Juneteenth, Monday’s federal holiday commemorating the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learned they had been freed, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

“We just started hearing shooting, so we dropped down until they stopped,” Avery told WLS-TV.

The White House issued a statement calling the violence a tragedy and saying the president was thinking of those killed and injured. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said in a statement that he was monitoring the investigation.

“Gathering for a holiday gathering should be a joyful occasion, not a time where gunfire erupts and families are forced to run for safety,” Pritzker said.

A witness, Markeshia Avery, said the celebration was meant to mark Juneteenth, Monday’s federal holiday commemorating the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learned they had been freed — two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

“We just started hearing shooting, so we dropped down until they stopped,”w Avery told WLS-TV.

Washington State

Two people were killed and two others were injured when a shooter began firing “randomly” into a crowd at a Washington state campground where people stayed to attend a nearby music festival on Saturday night, police said.

The suspect was shot in a confrontation with law enforcement officers and taken into custody, several hundred yards from the Beyond Wonderland electronic dance music festival.

2 dead and 3 hurt, including alleged shooter, at Washington’s Beyond Wonderland music festival

A public alert advised people of an active shooter in the area and advised them to “run, hide or fight.”

The festival carried on until early Sunday morning, Grant County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Kyle Foreman said. Organizers then posted a tweet saying Sunday’s concert was canceled.

Central Pennsylvania

One state trooper was killed and a second critically wounded just hours apart in central Pennsylvania on Saturday.

A man engaged troopers at about 12:45 p.m. Saturday near the Lewistown barracks and shot one trooper who was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police in Juniata County said.

The suspect fled, but was found about two hours later several miles away in Walker Township. A gun battle erupted, killing the shooter and mortally wounding a second trooper, police said.

Neither troopers’ names, nor the suspect’s were immediately released.

Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a social media post that the wounded officer was in critical but stable condition.

The governor said he and first lady Lori Shapiro “send our love to the family of the trooper killed today. May his memory be a blessing.”

St. Louis

An early Sunday shooting in a downtown St. Louis office building killed a 17-year-old and wounded nine other teenagers, the city’s police commissioner said.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Commissioner Robert Tracy identified the victim who was killed as 17-year-old Makao Moore. A spokesman said a minor who had a handgun was in police custody as a person of interest.

Shooting in Missouri kills 1, injures 9 teens, police say

Teenagers were having a party in an office space when the shooting broke out around 1 a.m. Sunday.

The victims ranged from 15 to 19 years old and had injuries including multiple gunshot wounds. A 17-year-old girl was trampled as she fled, seriously injuring her spine, Tracy said.

Shell casings from AR-style rifles and other firearms were scattered on the ground.

Southern California

A shooting at a pool party at a Southern California home left eight people wounded, authorities said Saturday.

KABC-TV reported authorities were dispatched shortly after midnight in Carson, California, south of Los Angeles.

The victims range in age from 16 to 24, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. They were taken to hospitals, and two were listed in critical condition, the statement said.

Authorities said they found another 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound when they responded to a call about a vehicle that crashed into a wall nearby.

Baltimore

Six people were injured in a Friday night shooting in Baltimore. All were expected to survive.

Officers heard gunshots in the north of the city just before 9 p.m. and found three men with numerous gunshot wounds. Medics took them to area hospitals for treatment.

Police later learned of three additional victims who walked into area hospitals with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The wounded ranged in age from 17 to 26, Baltimore Police Department spokesperson Lindsey Eldridge said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Gun Violence

Police reported an overnight shooting in downtown St. Louis that left one juvenile dead and 9 other...

Alaa Elassar and Jamiel Lynch, CNN

Shooting in Missouri kills 1, injures 9 teens, police say

At least one juvenile was killed and nine others injured on Sunday in an overnight shooting in downtown St. Louis, according to officials.

1 day ago

FILE PHOTO - (Deseret News)...

Eric Levenson and Melissa Alonso, CNN

2 dead and 3 hurt, including alleged shooter, at Washington’s Beyond Wonderland music festival

Police say two people were killed and three others injured when a shooter began firing “randomly” into a crowd.

1 day ago

Willowbrook shooting scene...

Jamiel Lynch and Lauren Mascarenhas, CNN

1 dead, 20 hurt in Juneteenth shooting near Chicago, police say

At least 20 people were injured and one person died in a shooting overnight, according to police, in what witnesses say was a Juneteenth celebration turned deadly.

1 day ago

(Unified Police)...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

Gunman in 2017 killing that happened in front of child receives multiple life sentences for crimes

A man who murdered another man in front of his 4-year-old child in 2017 was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

2 days ago

13-year-old James at his snow cone stand in Clinton, Utah. (Courtesy: Carter Family)...

Andrew Adams

Clinton mom says man brandished gun at 13-year-old’s snow cone stand

A 13-year-old Utah boy and his mom were rattled Thursday following a bizarre and unnerving encounter at the boy’s snow cone stand.

2 days ago

()FILE) The Scott M. Matheson Courthouse in Salt Lake City is pictured on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020....

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Teen found guilty of murder for shooting, killing man who drove up next to him in a truck

A jury found a West Jordan teenager guilty of murder on Friday, ruling that the four shots he fired at a truck, killing the driver, were not in self-defense.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Weekend mass shootings leave 6 people dead and dozens injured across the US