KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

‘Like something out of Black Mirror’: Police robots go on patrol at Singapore airport

Jun 18, 2023, 8:30 PM

The robots patrol alongside Singapore Police Force frontline officers and serve as additional eyes ...

The robots patrol alongside Singapore Police Force frontline officers and serve as additional eyes on the ground. (Ryan Quek/Singapore Police Force)

(Ryan Quek/Singapore Police Force)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) —At more than 7 feet tall when fully extended and with 360 degree vision they’re formidable enough to make any would-be lawbreaker think twice.

But Robocop they are not.

These are the two robots the Singapore Police Force has introduced to patrol Changi Airport following more than five years of trials. And they are just the first such robots the force plans to deploy across the Southeast Asian city-state to “augment frontline officers” in the years to come.

The robots, which have been patrolling the airport since April, are meant to “project additional police presence” and serve as extra “eyes on the ground,” according to the force, which describes them as the latest addition to its “technological arsenal.”

And they are no mere gimic. During an incident, says the force, the robots are able to enforce cordons and warn bystanders using their blinkers, sirens and speakers while they wait for human officers to arrive. Members of the public can directly communicate with the force by pushing a button on the robots’ front.

The Singapore Police Force said Friday that more robots would be “progressively deployed” across the city-state.

“The integration of robotics enhances the operational efficiency and capabilities of our frontline officers, enabling them to be more effective in their duties,” said superintendent and operations head Lim Ke Wei of airport police.

San Francisco will allow police to deploy robots that kill

Each robot comes with in-built speakers that broadcast audio messages and a rear LCD panel displaying visual messages. They stand at roughly 1.7 meters (5.5 feet) tall, but have extendable masts that take that up to 2.3 meters (7.5 feet).

They are also equipped with multiple cameras giving them 360-degree vision, enabling airport police to have “unobstructed views” for “better incident management,” it added.

They are just the latest robots to be employed on civic duties in this tech-savvy nation of more than 5 million people.

Earlier versions of the robots were deployed at public parades in 2018 and 2022.

During the coronavirus, robot dogs were used to enforce strict social distancing, while cleaner robots are a common sight at metro stations across the country – as well as at the airport.

Meanwhile, transport officials are hopeful commercial flying taxis could be a reality in just two years’ time.

But even in a land where robots are relatively common, the latest recruits could take some getting used to.

American traveler Samwell Swant was among those doing a double take when he passed through Terminal 4 to catch a recent flight to Vietnam.

“It was certainly a sight – like something out of a movie or Black Mirror,” Swant told CNN. “It was hard not to notice.”

Curious, he approached it cautiously to get a closer look and saw it light up as a camera extended out.

“ChatCPT… AI music… robots… Soon machines will take over the world and these security robots definitely look like they mean business,” he said.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Science & Technology

FILE - In this July 3, 2014, file photo, the Microsoft Corp. logo is displayed outside the Microsof...

Frank Bajak, AP Technology Writer

Microsoft says early June disruptions to Outlook, cloud platform, were cyberattacks

Microsoft says the early June disruptions to its Microsoft’s flagship office suite were denial-of-service attacks by a shadowy new hacktivist group.

2 days ago

Sword grip on ground...

Jack Guy and Nadine Schmidt, CNN

German archaeologists find Bronze Age sword so well preserved it’s still gleaming

Archaeologists have found an octagonal sword dating from more than 3,000 years ago at a burial site in the state of Bavaria, southern Germany.

3 days ago

Man in a red shirt...

Associated Press

Donald Triplett, the 1st person diagnosed with autism, dies at 89

Donald G. Triplett has died. He was the subject of a book titled “In a Different Key,” a PBS documentary film, BBC news magazine installment and countless medical journal articles.

3 days ago

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus pat...

Associated Press

Confidence in science fell in 2022 while political divides persisted, poll shows

Confidence in the scientific community declined among U.S. adults in 2022, a major survey shows, driven by a a partisan divide in views of both science and medicine that emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

4 days ago

FILE: HOLLYWOOD, FL - AUGUST 24: In this photo illustration, EpiPen, which dispenses epinephrine t...

Jen Christensen

People of color have more food allergies than White people, study finds

People of color seem to be disproportionately affected by food allergies.

5 days ago

This undated photo provided by Nevada State Police shows Florence Charleston, left, holding her nie...

Associated Press

Remains found stuffed in garment bag 45 years ago in rural Nevada ID’d as Ohio woman

In 1978, a garment bag containing a woman's heavily decayed remains was discovered in a remote area of northern Nevada. The case soon went cold — and the victim remained nameless for 45 years.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

‘Like something out of Black Mirror’: Police robots go on patrol at Singapore airport