US Open: Tony Finau Drops To 32nd After Final Round

Jun 18, 2023, 8:32 PM

BY


KSL Sports

LOS ANGELES – Utahn and PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau finished the final day of the US Open tied for 32nd on the leaderboard.

The 2023 US Open took place at the Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California from June 15-18.

Finau posted his worst score on the final day.

RELATED: US Open – Tony Finau Finishes Day One Six Shots From Top Spot

He finished four strokes over par with six bogeys. His two birdies came on two par-5 holes in the front nine.

After the first day, Finau sat in 14th. On day two, he climbed as high as fourth when he made three birdies in the first nine holes.

RELATED: US Open – Tony Finau Gets Hot And Cold In Round Two

It was downhill from there. He was two strokes over par on the back nine. The struggles continued into the third round where Finau finished two strokes over par for the day.

Wyndham Clark ended up as the 2023 US Open champion by shooting ten strokes under par through the four rounds.

Rory McIlroy gave Clark a run for his money. But, he was ultimately able to pull out the win.

RELATED: US Open – Tony Finau Can’t Make Up Ground, Remains Outside Of Top Ten

US Open Leaderboard

1. Wyndham Clark (-10)

2. Rory McIlroy (-9)

3. Scottie Scheffler (-7)

4. Cameron Smith (-6)

T5. Tommy Fleetwood (-5)

T5. Min Woo Lee (-5)

T5. Rickie Fowler (-5)

T8. Tom Kim (-4)

T8. Harris English (-4)

T10. Austin Eckroat (-3)

T10. Jon Rahm (-3)

T10. Xander Schauffele (-3)

T10. Dustin Johnson (-3)

T32. Tony Finau (+3)

Where Can I Watch The US Open?

The 2023 US Open was broadcast on Peacock, USA, and NBC. The next PGA Tour tournament will be the Travelers Championship from June 22-25.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

