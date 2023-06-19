KSL Flood Watch
NATIONAL NEWS

Suspect in custody after 4 people fatally shot at residence in Idaho, police say

Jun 19, 2023, 4:30 PM | Updated: 4:31 pm

KELLOGG, Idaho (AP) — Idaho State Police said Monday that they were investigating a shooting that left four people dead in the small city of Kellogg. One person was in custody, according to police.

“Detectives arrived late last night. … They are continuing to work and process the scene,” a state police spokesperson said in a text message.

Crime scene tape on Monday blocked off parts of an apartment complex in Kellogg, about 36 miles (58 kilometers) east of Coeur d’Alene, KXLY-TV reported. The shooting occurred at multi-dwelling units behind the Mountain View Congregational Church on Sunday, The Shoshone News-Press reported on the newspaper’s Facebook page.

Law enforcement has not yet identified the victims or the suspect.

Around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, the Shoshone County dispatch center received a 911 call indicating that multiple people had been killed inside a residence in Kellogg, state police said Sunday night in a news release. Law enforcement officers found four people dead when they arrived and detained a 31-year-old male believed to be connected with the deaths, according to the release.

The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office, which said in a Facebook post that it responded to the scene with the Kellogg Police Department, said the four people died of gunshot wounds.

The Kellogg Police Department did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information.

Law enforcement believes that there is no additional threat to the community, state police said.

The mass shooting was part of a spate of gun violence over the weekend that killed and wounded people across the U.S., including at least 60 shot in the Chicago area alone.

