West Valley shooting suspect arrested in Farmington

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A documented gang member on parole has been arrested for allegedly shooting at another man and running from police.

Anthony James Valdez, 45, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Sunday for investigation of aggravated assault, illegal discharge of a firearm, failing to stop at the command of police, being a restricted person in possession of a gun and interfering with an arrest.

On Sunday, about 3:30 a.m., West Valley police were called to the area of 3500 S. 2700 West on a report of shots being fired at a house party, according to a police booking affidavit.

The homeowner allegedly told officers that Valdez had arrived at the party and told the victim to follow him because he had something for him, the affidavit states. At one point, however, the victim claims he picked up his dog that had gotten loose and “while walking back towards the residence … he turned around and saw a big flash and heard a loud bang,” according to the affidavit.

The man was not injured but realized he had been shot at and called police. Officers located a bullet hole in the house and a casing on the ground. While officers were still on scene, the victim received a phone call from Valdez “saying ‘You are a snitch, I am going to get you,'” the affidavit states.

“At this time during the investigation, it is unknown what the relationship between Anthony and the victim is, but after an extensive search of Anthony, it was confirmed he is a documented gang member who is currently on felony parole for aggravated robbery and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person. The victim denied having any gang affiliation and says he knows Anthony through friends,” police stated.

Police pinged the phone that was used to call the victim and traced it to a residence in Farmington. After collecting additional information with the help of Farmington police, officers obtained a search warrant for an apartment.

“Once the execution of the warrant service began, Anthony immediately exited the residence and began shouting at officers to shoot him. Anthony then aggressively moved towards officers before running southbound from the residence,” the affidavit states.

Officers ran after Valdez and caught him following a short chase. He was placed in handcuffs and taken to the Salt Lake County Jail.