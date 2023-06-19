KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

US Beats Canada 2-0 To Win CONCACAF Nations League On Goals By Balogun, Richards

Jun 19, 2023, 9:14 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Having scored his first goal for the United States and won his first medal, Folarin Balogun looked to a future that includes a 2026 World Cup co-hosted by America.

“I’ve only here a short amount of time, but already I feel a part of it and I feel a part of something bigger,” he said.

Balogun and Chris Richards scored their first international goals, both off assists from Gio Reyna, and the U.S. beat Canada 2-0 on Sunday night for the Americans’ second straight CONCACAF Nations League title.

“It’s another step in the right direction,” U.S. captain Christian Pulisic said. “It’s just going to be about these knockout games. Come those big tournaments, Copa América, World Cup, it’s time to get tough. We got to step up and score the goals when it counts and keep them out of our goal.”

Richards scored in the 12th minute from Reyna’s corner kick, bouncing a header from 7 yards to the left of goalkeeper Milan Borjan for his first goal in 10 international appearances.

Balogun, who debuted in Thursday’s 3-0 win over Mexico after choosing to play for the U.S. over England, doubled the lead in the 34th when he took a feed from Reyna and held off Scott Kennedy with his right arm to slot past Borjan.

“We’re looking beyond to the 2026 World Cup, and we need to perform in high-intensity knockout games,” interim coach B.J. Callaghan said. “That’s something that we learned from the World Cup.”

Callaghan took over May 30 and also will run the team in the CONCACAF Gold Cup starting next weekend. Gregg Berhalter, brought back as coach Friday 5 1/2 months after his contract was allowed to expire, won’t return to the sidelines until September exhibitions.

Before a crowd of just 35,000 at Allegiant Stadium, the U.S. extended its home unbeaten streak against Canada to 22 games dating to 1957. Canada remained without a title since the 2000 Gold Cup.

Reyna sparked both goals from a central midfield role rather than the wing Berhalter used him on, then left at halftime with a calf injury and was replaced by Luca de a Torre. Reyna’s lack of hustle in training at the World Cup and his family’s angry response created the controversy that let to Berhalter’s January departure.

“It shows his quality that’s on the field, his ball security, his ability to take on two or three players and connect passes,” Callaghan said. “We’ve challenged Gio to do more work off the ball on the defensive side, and he’s absolutely risen to the occasion.”

Before Richards’ goal, the Americans had not scored from a corner kick since Jordan Morris’ goal at El Salvador on June 14 last year.

“I definitely know I didn’t play that much this year, but I know what I can bring,” said Richards, who had just four Premier League starts and nine appearances for Crystal Palace.

Callaghan made three changes from Thursday, inserting central defender Walker Zimmerman for Miles Robinson and midfielder Brenden Aaronson and right back Joe Scally for Weston McKennie and Sergiño Dest, both suspended after getting red cards against El Tri.

Canada coach John Herdman said the 6-foot-3 Zimmerman and 6-foot-2 Richards were difficult to defend against.

“We’re just not in that killer area of the pitch,” Herdman said. “We’ve talked about this post-World Cup. It’s in the boxes where Canada’s suffering. You don’t get time to work with the players. There’s no time. But we need this September window. We need the resources where we can actually put a camp together, where I can work for six days on the things that make the biggest difference moving forward.”

NOTES: The game was streamed on Paramount+ while the CBS Sports Network broadcast the Canadian Football League and sprint cars. … Atiba Hutchinson didn’t get in the game, ending his Canada career with 104 appearances. … Mexico beat Panama 1-0 in the third-place match on Jesús Gallardo’s fourth-minute goal. Aníbal Godoy’s apparent equalizer on a 55th-minute bicycle kick was disallowed in a video review for offside, and 76th-minute penalty kick awarded to Mexico by Jamaican referee Daneon Parchment also was reversed in a video review.

RELATED STORIES

Want more coverage like US beats Canada in CONCACAF Nations League? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Tom Watson Is Latest To Want Answers On PGA Tour’s Deal With Saudi Backers Of LIV

Eight-time major champion Tom Watson wants answers on the PGA Tour’s new business partnership with Saudi backers of LIV Golf.

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

US Open: Tony Finau Drops To 32nd After Final Round

Utahn and PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau finished the final day of the US Open tied for 32nd on the leaderboard.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Golden Knights Coach Bruce Cassidy Proud To Bring Vegas 2nd Pro Sports Championship

Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy played and coached in three established professional sports cities before arriving in Las Vegas.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Warriors Defeat New York Ironworkers In Final Game Of Season

In the final game of the season, the Utah Warriors defeated the New York Ironworkers by ten, 43-33, on the road.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

US Open: Tony Finau Can’t Make Up Ground, Remains Outside Of Top Ten

Utahn and PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau finished round three of the US Open tied for 15th on the leaderboard.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Defeats D.C. United In Nation’s Capital For Second Time Ever

WASHINGTON – Real Salt Lake will return home happy after defeating D.C. United on the road, 2-1. The win is RSL’s second-ever in Washington. They were 1-8-3 up until Saturday night. Ya heard it pic.twitter.com/HgKUCg9r5M — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) June 18, 2023 Real Salt Lake Beats D.C. United, Scores Potential Goal Of The Year […]

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

US Beats Canada 2-0 To Win CONCACAF Nations League On Goals By Balogun, Richards