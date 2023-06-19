Celebrating Juneteenth in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — For Utahns who have a personal connection to Juneteenth, they’re inviting the community to join in on the celebrations in Salt Lake City.

“The hope is to have a continual celebration and to be able to utilize this as an opportunity to celebrate the joy we experience as a nation,” said Cleopatra Balfour, Salt Lake County small business assistance manager.

She is one of the organizers of Salt Lake’s Juneteenth celebration.

They kicked things off Monday by walking from the Utah Capitol to the Gateway at 10:30 a.m.

That’s where people can check out the black-owned business expo. About 50 vendors with diverse backgrounds will be set up to showcase their businesses.

“Anything from medical professionals with the Black Physicians of Utah all the way to our artisan bakers that do vegan bakery like eats bakery,” Balfour said.

Balfour said the expo has grown in attendance over the past two years, and she’s hopeful more economic opportunities will bring in more businesses and increase access for Utah’s underserved communities.

The free celebration at the Gateway starts at noon. There will also be an art exhibit, food trucks, music, entertainment and even roller skating.

For more info, click here.