LOCAL NEWS

2 critically injured in Tooele motorcycle crash

Jun 19, 2023, 1:09 PM

FILE: Tooele City Police. (KSL TV)

FILE: Tooele City Police. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

TOOELE, Utah — Two men are in critical condition after police say they ran a red light while riding a stolen motorcycle and collided with a car.

About 1 a.m. Monday, two men on a motorcycle ran a red light at 1000 N. Main Street and hit the side of a car, according to Tooele police. Both were flown by medical helicopter to a Salt Lake City hospital in critical condition.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. Police say the motorcycle was reported stolen a few days earlier.

The incident remained under investigation Monday.

Local News

