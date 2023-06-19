2 critically injured in Tooele motorcycle crash

TOOELE, Utah — Two men are in critical condition after police say they ran a red light while riding a stolen motorcycle and collided with a car.

About 1 a.m. Monday, two men on a motorcycle ran a red light at 1000 N. Main Street and hit the side of a car, according to Tooele police. Both were flown by medical helicopter to a Salt Lake City hospital in critical condition.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. Police say the motorcycle was reported stolen a few days earlier.

The incident remained under investigation Monday.