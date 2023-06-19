Man injured in Tooele motorcycle crash dies

TOOELE, Utah — One of two men critically injured in a motorcycle crash in Tooele early Monday has died, according to police.

Information about the man’s name and age were not immediately available Tuesday morning.

Police say both men were on a stolen motorcycle when they ran a red light about 1 a.m. Monday at 1000 N. Main and hit the side of a car. Both were flown by medical helicopter to a Salt Lake hospital in critical condition.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. Police say the motorcycle was reported stolen a few days earlier.

The incident remained under investigation Tuesday.