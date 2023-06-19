KSL Flood Watch
Real Salt Lake Ends Road Trip With St. Louis City SC Matchup

Jun 19, 2023, 12:54 PM

BY


KSL Sports

ST. LOUIS – Real Salt Lake will cap off its short two-game road trip with a rematch against St. Louis City SC on Wednesday.

RSL and St. Louis last faced off in the fourth game of the season on March 25. The City pulled out a 4-0 win at America First Field.

Real Salt Lake, St. Louis City SC Preview

Real Salt Lake comes off of a huge 2-1 win over D.C. United on the road.

RELATED: Real Salt Lake Defeats D.C. United In Nation’s Capital For Second Time Ever

In the game, Pablo Ruiz scored what could end up being the MLS Goal of the Year.

St. Louis’ last game was a 3-1 loss to Nashville on the road.

The three points that RSL gained with the win over D.C. propelled them into the playoff picture. They jumped from 11th to 7th in just one night.

St. Louis currently holds the No. 1 seed in the West with a record of 9-6-2.

The City has scored the third most goals in the MLS. They also have the second-best goals difference in the league, only behind Nashville SC.

If Real Salt Lake hopes to pull out an upset, they will have to raise the defensive intensity. St. Louis is undefeated (9-0) when they score two or more goals.

RSL sits just six points behind the City in the standings and only three points behind 5-seeded Dallas.

Real Salt Lake will return home after the game for a match with Minnesota on Saturday, June 24.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

