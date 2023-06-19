Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A 29-year-old man was killed after the vehicle he was driving went off the road and crashed into a traffic sign support pole.

Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol said the black Nissan Armada was traveling north on state Route 224 outside Park City when the crash happened around 12:10 a.m. Monday.

Troopers said the driver, who was not identified, was pronounced dead shortly after being transported from the scene. Investigators said the car was reported to authorities for speeding on Park City’s Main Street before the crash.

The crash was still under investigation as of Monday afternoon.