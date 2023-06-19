60 in 60: #53 Utah State’s Michael Anyanwu (Cornerback)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #53 is Utah State’s Michael Anyanwu (CB).

Utah State’s Michael Anyanwu

Anyanwu is a fifth-year senior cornerback from Inglewood, California.

Anyanwu was named all-league as a senior at Charter Oak High School. He posted 10 interceptions, 11 pass breakups for 21 passes defended, 32 tackles, and 1 tackle for loss.

In 36 games played for the Aggies, he has posted 95 tackles (70 solo tackles), three tackles for loss, 14 passes defended, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one interception.

In 2022, Anyanwu had his most productive season. He recorded 47 tackles (34 solo tackles), 2 tackles for loss, a team-best 11 pass breakups, and one interception.

Anyanwu had a career-high nine tackles and his first interception against Weber State on September 10, 2022.

Anyanwu’s father played professional soccer in Europe

