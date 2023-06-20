Wildfire consumes several acres in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A wildfire is burning in Washington County.

The Dixie Springs Fire has burned approximately 50-100 acres and is currently 2% contained.

Utah Fire Authority said over 50 homes are threatened, but there are no evacuations currently.

It began this evening around 6 p.m. off of Flora Tech Rd, North of Dixie Springs and state Route 9 and state Route 7.

High winds are pushing the fire, which is moving quickly.

The are monitoring the winds very closely tonight. Their message to residents in the area — if the winds shift, there could be evacuations.

The Utah Department of Transportation tweeted that the fire was impacting the roadway with all directions of SR 7 closed between 3000 South to SR-9 junction.

Fire Affecting Roadway

All Directions SR 7 Closed

Between MP 23 and MP 26 (3000 S to SR-9 Jct) Washington Co.

Use Alt Route

For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7e9Jm — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) June 20, 2023

Multiple resources are responding including two airtankers.