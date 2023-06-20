Family mourns the loss of father, husband killed in a house fire

LAYTON, Utah — A Layton family is grieving the loss of a husband and father, killed in a house fire in Iron County over the weekend while trying to save his dog.

42-year-old Beau Davis died Sunday at the home located at 164 W. 5200 North in Beryl. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, Davis called 911 around 1:00 a.m. to report a fire in his kitchen, he evacuated but then went back into the home to save his dog.

“For him to go back for Disco, that’s exactly what he would do,” said Siege Pendleton, his 23-year-old stepson.

Once inside the home Davis succumbed to the smoke and died. His dog Disco made it out alive.

“The people that he loves and his animals, he would give his life for them,” added his 20-year-old brother Malik Pendleton.

The Pendleton brothers describe their stepfather as authentic, someone who will be remembered for his elaborate stories, his smile, and his impressive beard.

EXCLUSIVE: A Layton family grieving the loss of a father killed in a house fire in Southern Utah on Father’s Day – he ran into the burning home to save his dog. Beau Davis’ oldest children spoke to me about his life and legacy today, you’ll hear their story at 6:30pm on @KSL5TV. pic.twitter.com/X56JjlAle0 — Shara Park ✨ (@KSLSharaPark) June 19, 2023

“He shaved it one time in my entire life and never again,” smiled Siege while sitting on his mother’s Layton front porch sharing stories of his stepfather. “He would be in the bathroom blowing drying his beard and brushing it.”

“It was such an iconic look and fit him so well,” added Malik.

Siege and Malik say Davis married their mother when they were just toddlers, and even after their parents separated this past year, he remained an active part of all their lives. Davis also leaves behind two biological children ages 14 and 16.

“He taught us how to skate, how to ride our first bike,” said Malik.

“He was my role model, he taught me everything I know,” added Siege.

The bother’s say their stepfather moved to Beryl about a year and a half ago to care for his parents and their farm, after separating from their mother.

“That says who he is a as a character,” said Siege.

They say Davis remained an active part of their lives, often checking in with them. They’re now trying to honor their stepdad by sharing the life lessons he taught them.

“He would always tell me to have no shame in my game, and I would hear him say there is no shame in my game,” said Siege. “And he lived true to that.”

Siege says Davis worked as a property maintenance tech when he lived in Layton, often taking on neighborhood projects to help those in need.

“He could do tile, he could build a porch, he could do anything,” said Siege. “We would see him driving his lawnmower down the road from the park right up here to mow our neighbor’s yard down there – who is a little elderly lady.”

The Pendleton brothers say Davis was a generous man who will be remembered for his big smile, they say he was a wonderful father to them, and he never be forgotten.

“He was a good man through and through, and it’s almost unreal that he’s gone.”

A GoFundMe has been created by the family to help pay for funeral expenses.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.