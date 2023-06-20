KSL Flood Watch
Girl dies after falling off hoverboard, her family urges others to use helmets

Jun 19, 2023, 10:47 PM | Updated: 10:48 pm

Debbie Worthen's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

RIVERDALE, Utah — A freak accident has one Utah family making a desperate plea to parents to make sure kids are wearing helmets. That accident happened on Wednesday in Riverdale when an 11-year-old fell off her hoverboard and hit her head. Hours later, her family was facing the toughest decision of their life, whether to donate her organs.

Gypsi Nutt said her daughter, Payge Gould, was the comedian in the family.

“It was a joy to her to make us laugh,” Taylor Gould, Payge’s sister said.

When you hear the stories, you know why everyone wanted to be around her

“She was just very giving,” Nutt said. “If there was a kid that didn’t have a friend, she was like ‘let’s be friends’.”

Last week, Gypsi Nutt and her daughter Taylor Gould say Payge took a hoverboard for a ride. That evening the 11-year-old called her mom.

She said she had taken a fall….it seemed mild.

“Just like your normal headache from bonking your head or something,” Nutt, who has six kids said. Payge is her youngest.

“No swelling, no bruising nothing.”

Still, she was keeping a close eye on her.

“At midnight I checked on her, she was talking to me,” Nutt said.

She would have never imagined what would happen next. At two in the morning, she found her daughter unresponsive. She called 911. A few hours later, doctors gave her the bad news: the fall wasn’t just serious, it was deadly.

“She had a crack all the way behind her ear all the way up to the middle of her head,” Nutt said.

That crack in her skull, which would have been avoided with a helmet, killed her daughter. Now, the mother faced a heart wrenching decision.

“You can either sit here and let her slowly die or you can donate her organs,” Nutt said.

Gypsi said she knew her daughter would want to give the gift of organ donation. That decision immediately saved several lives. And it is bringing comfort to the family, now in their darkest hours, facing a life without their favorite 11-year-old.

The family wants their story to serve as a reminder for families to be sure kids are wearing helmets. They have also set up a fund to help with upcoming expenses here.

They also want to encourage others to become organ donors.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

Local News

