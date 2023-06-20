KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Driver killed in semi rollover, westbound I-80 closed

Jun 19, 2023, 11:28 PM | Updated: 11:29 pm

emergency lights...

FILE (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

PARLEYS CANYON, Utah — A semi-truck driver was killed in a fatal rollover in Parleys Canyon Monday.

According to Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on westbound Interstate 80 in-between milepost 136 and 137.

“A semi has hit the left median wall and overturned then slide to the right, blocking the right-hand lanes,” Roden said.

The driver was found dead, but has not been identified.

All of westbound I-80 is closed and drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes through Provo Canyon. Roden said the closure is expected to last over three hours.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Debbie Worthen

Girl dies after falling off hoverboard, her family urges others to use helmets

A freak accident has one Utah family making a desperate plea to parents to make sure kids are wearing helmets.

23 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Shara Park

Family mourns the loss of father, husband killed in a house fire

A Layton family is grieving the loss of a husband and father, killed in a house fire in Iron County over the weekend while trying to save his dog.

23 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Jed Boal

Outdoor Retailer Summer Show begins this week

The Outdoor Retailer Summer Show kicked off today at the Salt Palace on Salt Lake City. It’s the largest gathering of the outdoor industry in North America.

23 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Eliza Pace

Wildfire consumes several acres in Washington County

A wildfire is burning in Washington County, threatening multiple structures.

23 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Mike Anderson

Cool June brings slow start to summer recreation

Utah reservoir levels are up, but recreation is down. KSL explores why.

23 hours ago

...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

New dinosaur species found in Utah helps researchers piece together Earth’s history

The bones of a plant-eating dinosaur found in central Utah provide clues about the how the earth's climate changed during that time.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Driver killed in semi rollover, westbound I-80 closed