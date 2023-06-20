Driver killed in semi rollover, westbound I-80 closed

PARLEYS CANYON, Utah — A semi-truck driver was killed in a fatal rollover in Parleys Canyon Monday.

According to Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on westbound Interstate 80 in-between milepost 136 and 137.

“A semi has hit the left median wall and overturned then slide to the right, blocking the right-hand lanes,” Roden said.

The driver was found dead, but has not been identified.

All of westbound I-80 is closed and drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes through Provo Canyon. Roden said the closure is expected to last over three hours.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.