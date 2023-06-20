LOCAL NEWS
Driver killed in semi rollover, westbound I-80 closed
Jun 19, 2023, 11:28 PM | Updated: 11:29 pm
(KSL TV)
PARLEYS CANYON, Utah — A semi-truck driver was killed in a fatal rollover in Parleys Canyon Monday.
According to Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on westbound Interstate 80 in-between milepost 136 and 137.
“A semi has hit the left median wall and overturned then slide to the right, blocking the right-hand lanes,” Roden said.
The driver was found dead, but has not been identified.
All of westbound I-80 is closed and drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes through Provo Canyon. Roden said the closure is expected to last over three hours.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.