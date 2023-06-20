NFL Veteran Von Miller, Fellow Bills Teammates Impressed By Rookie Dalton Kincaid

SALT LAKE CITY – NFL veteran linebacker Von Miller has been impressed by Bills rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid in minicamp.

Needless to say, the 12-year NFL vet has seen, played with, and against some of the very best the game of football has to offer. According to NFL Rookie Watch on Twitter, Miller said of Kincaid, “This Dalton Kincaid kid is insane”.

Miller isn’t the only one who has given the rookie out of Utah early props either. According to the same Tweet, Kincaid has also impressed quarterback Josh Allen and fellow tight end Dawson Knox early on as well.

Dalton Kincaid, Welcome To The NFL

Those who followed Kincaid’s career with the Utes likely aren’t surprised by the early reports coming out of Buffalo. Pretty much from day one, Kincaid proved he would be an asset for Utah football and helped the Utes have one of the most formidable tight end rooms in all of college football.

Unfortunately, fellow tight end Brant Kuithe was not available to the Utes for most of the 2022 season, but it did open up the door for Kincaid to really showcase his ability. Kincaid ended his time with Utah accounting for 70 receptions for 890 yards and eight touchdowns.

Kincaid’s most memorable performance came when the No. 7 USC Trojans visited Rice-Eccles Stadium last October, tallying 16 of 16 receptions for 234 yards and one touchdown.

Despite what fans and coaches knew in Salt Lake City, however, it seemed like Kincaid was a little slow to blow up on the pro-level, but eventually NFL evaluators began to catch on. By the end of Kincaid’s senior year his stock skyrocketed with most projecting him as a first-round pick.

The Buffalo Bills made those projections true, taking the talented tight end with the 25th pick of the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

Follow @bodkinkslsports