KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

NFL Veteran Von Miller, Fellow Bills Teammates Impressed By Rookie Dalton Kincaid

Jun 20, 2023, 8:00 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – NFL veteran linebacker Von Miller has been impressed by Bills rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid in minicamp.

Needless to say, the 12-year NFL vet has seen, played with, and against some of the very best the game of football has to offer. According to NFL Rookie Watch on Twitter, Miller said of Kincaid, “This Dalton Kincaid kid is insane”.

Miller isn’t the only one who has given the rookie out of Utah early props either. According to the same Tweet, Kincaid has also impressed quarterback Josh Allen and fellow tight end Dawson Knox early on as well.

Dalton Kincaid, Welcome To The NFL

Those who followed Kincaid’s career with the Utes likely aren’t surprised by the early reports coming out of Buffalo. Pretty much from day one, Kincaid proved he would be an asset for Utah football and helped the Utes have one of the most formidable tight end rooms in all of college football.

Unfortunately, fellow tight end Brant Kuithe was not available to the Utes for most of the 2022 season, but it did open up the door for Kincaid to really showcase his ability. Kincaid ended his time with Utah accounting for 70 receptions for 890 yards and eight touchdowns.

Kincaid’s most memorable performance came when the No. 7 USC Trojans visited Rice-Eccles Stadium last October, tallying 16 of 16 receptions for 234 yards and one touchdown.

Despite what fans and coaches knew in Salt Lake City, however, it seemed like Kincaid was a little slow to blow up on the pro-level, but eventually NFL evaluators began to catch on. By the end of Kincaid’s senior year his stock skyrocketed with most projecting him as a first-round pick.

The Buffalo Bills made those projections true, taking the talented tight end with the 25th pick of the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #53 Utah State’s Michael Anyanwu (Cornerback)

The countdown for Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #53 is Utah State's Michael Anyanwu (CB). Throughout the summer...

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Ends Road Trip With St. Louis City SC Matchup

Real Salt Lake will cap off its short two-game road trip with a rematch against St. Louis City SC on Wednesday.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utes Bulletin: Things Happening In Utah Athletics (Week Of 6/19/23)

We have reached the summer “break” for Utah Athletics, but the Utes Bulletin will continue on with points of interest in the weeks ahead.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Tom Watson Is Latest To Want Answers On PGA Tour’s Deal With Saudi Backers Of LIV

Eight-time major champion Tom Watson wants answers on the PGA Tour’s new business partnership with Saudi backers of LIV Golf.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

US Beats Canada 2-0 To Win CONCACAF Nations League On Goals By Balogun, Richards

US beat Canada 2-0 for the Americans’ second straight CONCACAF Nations League title. The US was led by led by interim coach B.J. Callaghan.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

US Open: Tony Finau Drops To 32nd After Final Round

Utahn and PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau finished the final day of the US Open tied for 32nd on the leaderboard.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

NFL Veteran Von Miller, Fellow Bills Teammates Impressed By Rookie Dalton Kincaid