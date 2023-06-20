KSL Flood Watch
Counting Down Utah Football’s Best 2022 Plays: ASU

Jun 20, 2023, 9:30 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – We are 11 weeks out from the Utes’ season opener against Florida at Rice-Eccles Stadium and counting down the best play in each of Utah football’s 14 games in 2022 to celebrate. Today’s focus is on the ASU Sun Devils.

While not every game went Utah’s way last season, they did enough to stamp their ticket to the Pac-12 Championship Game in Las Vegas, go back-to-back as conference champions, and earn their second berth in a row to the “Grandaddy of them All”.

Many believe Utah has a good chance of three-peating in 2023 due to the talent returning and the coaches’ aggressive approach in the Transfer Portal to address a few deficiencies.  Unfortunately, we still have some time to go before we find out, but in the meantime let’s take a trip down memory lane, focusing on Utah’s game against Arizona State.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Dalton Kincaid Had Us Wondering, “How Did He Catch That?”

With Brant Kuithe being lost for the season against the Sun Devils and everyone needing to step up, there were plenty of plays to choose in this game.

Ja’Quinden Jackson made his debut at running back in Tempe and impressed, and safety Cole Bishop got his first career interception among other impressive plays against a reeling Arizona State team. However, one stood above them all and it was Dalton Kincaid’s second touchdown against ASU in the first quarter.

On fourth and one at the ASU six-yard line, quarterback Cam Rising rolled out of the pocket and found Kincaid in the corner of the endzone with a Sun Devil on him.

It didn’t matter.

Somehow, some way Kincaid hauled that pass in, resulting in a six-yard touchdown for the Utes and a 14-0 lead with 3:16 left in the first quarter of play.

Utah went on to win that game convincingly, 34-13.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

