SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY
Electric vehicle maker Rivian to join Tesla charging network as automakers consider company’s plug
Jun 20, 2023, 9:39 AM
(Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Rivian)
At more than 7 feet tall when fully extended and with 360 degree vision they’re formidable enough to make any would-be lawbreaker think twice.
3 days ago
Microsoft says the early June disruptions to its Microsoft’s flagship office suite were denial-of-service attacks by a shadowy new hacktivist group.
4 days ago
Archaeologists have found an octagonal sword dating from more than 3,000 years ago at a burial site in the state of Bavaria, southern Germany.
5 days ago
Donald G. Triplett has died. He was the subject of a book titled “In a Different Key,” a PBS documentary film, BBC news magazine installment and countless medical journal articles.
5 days ago
Confidence in the scientific community declined among U.S. adults in 2022, a major survey shows, driven by a a partisan divide in views of both science and medicine that emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic.
6 days ago
People of color seem to be disproportionately affected by food allergies.
7 days ago
