Utah Jazz Announce 2022-23 TV Broadcast Deal

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz fans can watch the team’s games next season free over the air on KJZZ TV and can stream the games through a paid streaming-based platform on the team’s website.

The Jazz announced their new broadcasting arrangement on Tuesday ahead of the NBA’s 2023-24 calendar which begins on July 1.

Smith Entertainment Group, the parent company of the Jazz will launch SEG Media which plans to produce and broadcast the team’s games beginning in the 2023-24 season.

“This new approach is one of the most important investments we have made since purchasing the team because it allows us to deliver Utah Jazz games to all 3.3 million plus Utahns,” Ryan Smith, chairman of Smith Entertainment Group and governor of the

Jazz said in a release.

The company also plans to provide unique behind-the-scenes content that will be available through a variety of platforms including TV, direct-to-consumer outlets, and social media.

KJZZ, formerly owned by the Larry H. Miller Group, is now owned by the Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Utah Jazz TV broadcasters Craig Bolerjack, Thurl Bailey, and Holly Rowe will continue to call

games, while Michael Smith and Alema Harrington will host the pre and post-game TV

show hosts according to the team.

Jazz related content will begin to air on KJZZ as soon as this week’s NBA Draft.

Jazz Returning To KJZZ

AT&T SportsNet has been carrying Jazz broadcasts since 2009. The original 12-year agreement to carry games expired in 2021.

An exclusive negotiating window for AT&T SportsNet kept the Jazz on the network over the last two seasons.