Utah Jazz Announce 2022-23 TV Broadcast Deal
Jun 20, 2023, 10:15 AM
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz fans can watch the team’s games next season free over the air on KJZZ TV and can stream the games through a paid streaming-based platform on the team’s website.
The Jazz announced their new broadcasting arrangement on Tuesday ahead of the NBA’s 2023-24 calendar which begins on July 1.
Smith Entertainment Group, the parent company of the Jazz will launch SEG Media which plans to produce and broadcast the team’s games beginning in the 2023-24 season.
The @utahjazz will be returning to KJZZ for the 2023-24 season.
The team will also offer a streaming option for fans through the team’s website. #TakeNote | @kslsports
— Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) June 20, 2023
“This new approach is one of the most important investments we have made since purchasing the team because it allows us to deliver Utah Jazz games to all 3.3 million plus Utahns,” Ryan Smith, chairman of Smith Entertainment Group and governor of the
Jazz said in a release.
The company also plans to provide unique behind-the-scenes content that will be available through a variety of platforms including TV, direct-to-consumer outlets, and social media.
KJZZ, formerly owned by the Larry H. Miller Group, is now owned by the Sinclair Broadcast Group.
Utah Jazz TV broadcasters Craig Bolerjack, Thurl Bailey, and Holly Rowe will continue to call
games, while Michael Smith and Alema Harrington will host the pre and post-game TV
show hosts according to the team.
Jazz related content will begin to air on KJZZ as soon as this week’s NBA Draft.
Jazz Returning To KJZZ
AT&T SportsNet has been carrying Jazz broadcasts since 2009. The original 12-year agreement to carry games expired in 2021.
An exclusive negotiating window for AT&T SportsNet kept the Jazz on the network over the last two seasons.
In March, Jazz owner Ryan Smith told the KSL Sports Zone that his goal was to provide fans a simpler option to view games with their next broadcast deal.
“I want every single Jazz fan, no matter where they are in the state and beyond, to be able to watch our games in any format that they want to,” Smith said. “I want it to be easy.”
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has told NBA teams to prepare to see their local broadcasts change.
During All-Star weekend in Utah, Silver said there were “over-the-air television, streaming services, other methods, to bring those games linear and digitally directly to fans.”
Where Can Jazz Fans Watch Jazz Games On KJZZ?
KJZZ is currently broadcast over the air on channel 14.1. The Jazz have yet to identify the cost for the streaming service through the team’s website.
