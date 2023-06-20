KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
CRIME

Midvale man arrested after slitting his mother’s throat, police say

Jun 20, 2023, 10:24 AM

Unified Police Department squad vehicle. (KSL TV)...

Unified Police Department squad vehicle. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

MIDVALE, Utah  — A Midvale man was arrested Monday and accused of slitting his mother’s throat, causing near-fatal injuries.

Alec Paul Davis, 26, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault resulting in serious injury.

Davis, who lives with his 53-year-old mother in Midvale near 600 East and 6800 South, told Unified police on Sunday that “he took what he thought was methamphetamine but his body reacted strangely to it. He became very angry. He and his mother began arguing. He was not sure what the argument was over,” according to a police booking affidavit.

The confrontation became physical and the mother fell into a bathtub. At that point, Davis “admitted to stomping her face/head area with his shoes while she was in the tub. He got his razor knife, which was in the bathroom, and sliced her with it multiple times. She stated that he cut her throat three to four times,” the affidavit states.

Davis then left the house and the mother called 911 but wasn’t able to speak, according to police. Officers responded to the open phone line and found the mother in a bedroom “bleeding from numerous areas of her body to include her throat being slit. She also had blunt force trauma to her head/face area. She was transported to the hospital in possibly fatal condition,” according to the affidavit.

The mother was listed in critical condition following surgery, according to Unified police, but “her trachea and vocal cords had been severed” and she was unable to speak to family members or police, the affidavit states. However, when the family asked if Davis was responsible, police say she nodded her head up and down.

Detectives spent the next 24 hours looking for Davis and were able to arrest him without further incident when they spotted his car had returned to the residence.

According to court records, Davis was convicted of aggravated assault in April 2022, in another domestic violence case against another woman and sentenced to two years of probation. On June 8, however, Adult Probation and Parole agents filed a progress report saying Davis was failing to abide by the terms of his probation by not following through on court-ordered treatment for domestic violence. They recommended he be jailed for 30 days. A hearing on that proposal is scheduled for July 3.

