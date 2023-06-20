KSL Flood Watch
Panera Bread restaurant coming to Riverton

Jun 20, 2023, 12:57 PM | Updated: 2:14 pm

The front of a building...

FILE — An image of the sign for Panera Bread as photographed on March 18, 2020 in Hicksville, New York. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

RIVERTON, Utah — The popular Panera Bread Restaurant will be opening at Mountain View Village in Riverton, Utah.

The restaurant, known for its breads, bagels, and other baked goods, has only one other location in Utah — at the Salt Lake City International Airport.

Mountain View Village listed Panera Bread on their website with the words “COMING SOON!”

The hours were listed as Monday -Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. The website did not say when the restaurant would be opening.

 

Panera Bread restaurant coming to Riverton