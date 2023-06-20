Panera Bread restaurant coming to Riverton

RIVERTON, Utah — The popular Panera Bread Restaurant will be opening at Mountain View Village in Riverton, Utah.

The restaurant, known for its breads, bagels, and other baked goods, has only one other location in Utah — at the Salt Lake City International Airport.

Mountain View Village listed Panera Bread on their website with the words “COMING SOON!”

The hours were listed as Monday -Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. The website did not say when the restaurant would be opening.