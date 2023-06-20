Ranking Big 12 Mascots From Worst To First

SALT LAKE CITY – The new Big 12 Conference has a lot of intrigue on who the power brokers are going to be. We will have to wait and see who emerges as the top programs in the fields of play.

But right now, we can decide what the power structure looks like among mascots in the new Big 12.

This list is sure to fire up some opinions.

Ranking Big 12 Mascots

14. Houston – Shasta

13. Oklahoma – Boomer and Sooner

12. Baylor – Bruiser & Marigold

𝐇𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐲 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐭 𝐃𝐚𝐲 to our two national champs, Bruiser and Marigold! 🐻🏆 Gamedays wouldn’t be as exciting without you on the sidelines. Enjoy your day! 🥳#SicEm pic.twitter.com/FkGir7Z1BK — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) June 17, 2022

11. Oklahoma State – Pistol Pete

10. West Virginia – Mountaineer

New reaction GIFs with @WVUMascot have dropped on our GIPHY page! https://t.co/0EXgnjAu16 Just search WVU Mascot/WVU Mountaineer where you find your gifs to find new reactions, with more coming! 👀 pic.twitter.com/9n9NucahTP — WVU Mountaineers (@WestVirginiaU) May 24, 2023

9. TCU – Super Frog

What an entrance by the Horned Frog 🔥@TCUFootball pic.twitter.com/PdU4tIWFV3 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 23, 2022

8. Iowa State – Cy the Cardinal

Happy Labor Day, Cyclones!!🌪 I hope everyone is taking this day to prepare for the moment we’ve all been waiting for…Rivalry Week. 😎 Can’t wait to see everyone back at the Jack this weekend!!🤩 pic.twitter.com/2iUsBUcKHe — The Mascot Cy (@TheMascotCy) September 6, 2021

7. Texas Tech – Raider Red

Which of my jersey colors is the coolest football edition pic.twitter.com/u6yLmqFg6r — Raider Red 🌵 (@TTURaiderRed) May 1, 2023

6. Kansas – Big Jay

5. Texas – Hook ‘Em

Texas’ mascot tried to distract them🤣 pic.twitter.com/9RRfhmaFe8 — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 30, 2022

Texas has some really good mascots. If we weren’t focusing on the costumed mascots, Bevo would be at the top of this list, as he is an absolute unit. But his counterpart, Hook’Em, isn’t bad himself.

4. UCF – Knightro

A unique look that has taken on the big personality of UCF’s social media presence.

3. Kansas State – Willie the Wildcat

Petition to officially change the Kansas State mascot from Wildcats to ManCats. #Big12 #emaw https://t.co/RV5ZPRjRr2 — Ten12 Network is now Network (@Ten12Network) March 25, 2023

Haters are going to hate, but Willie the Wildcat is a great mascot. Give us more mascots with a human body and a costumed head. If you’re going for a fear factor in the mascot rankings, this one is sure to top the list.

2. Cincinnati – The Bearcat

Cincinnati’s mascot is underrated. Bearcat was crowned the 2022 National Champion in the Division 1A Mascot Competition. Also, the Bearcat was a regular in the Capital One Mascot Challenges.

1. BYU – Cosmo the Cougar

I looked extra strong this day pic.twitter.com/cZ3XkzKSVO — Cosmo Cougar (@byu_cosmo) May 15, 2023

Was there any question? Look, I know I cover BYU closely. But what mascot is flying onto a football field in a parachute? Or how about viral acts with dances, slam dunks, or strongman stunts? Cosmo can do it all. If BYU’s status within the new Big 12 were based on mascots, BYU would be the new bell cow in this league.

What also separates Cosmo is his loyal following. BYU fans support Cosmo with anything. Just look at the 2020 SiriusXM Mascot challenge as a great example.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU moving to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper