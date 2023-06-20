Ranking Big 12 Mascots From Worst To First

KSL Flood Watch
SALT LAKE CITY – The new Big 12 Conference has a lot of intrigue on who the power brokers are going to be. We will have to wait and see who emerges as the top programs in the fields of play.

But right now, we can decide what the power structure looks like among mascots in the new Big 12.

This list is sure to fire up some opinions.

Ranking Big 12 Mascots

  • 14. Houston – Shasta

  • 13. Oklahoma – Boomer and Sooner

  • 12. Baylor – Bruiser & Marigold

  • 11. Oklahoma State – Pistol Pete

  • 10. West Virginia – Mountaineer

  • 9. TCU – Super Frog

  • 8. Iowa State – Cy the Cardinal

  • 7. Texas Tech – Raider Red

  • 6. Kansas – Big Jay

  • 5. Texas – Hook ‘Em

Texas has some really good mascots. If we weren’t focusing on the costumed mascots, Bevo would be at the top of this list, as he is an absolute unit. But his counterpart, Hook’Em, isn’t bad himself.

  • 4. UCF – Knightro

A unique look that has taken on the big personality of UCF’s social media presence.

  • 3. Kansas State – Willie the Wildcat

Haters are going to hate, but Willie the Wildcat is a great mascot. Give us more mascots with a human body and a costumed head. If you’re going for a fear factor in the mascot rankings, this one is sure to top the list.

  • 2. Cincinnati – The Bearcat

Cincinnati’s mascot is underrated. Bearcat was crowned the 2022 National Champion in the Division 1A Mascot Competition. Also, the Bearcat was a regular in the Capital One Mascot Challenges.

  • 1. BYU – Cosmo the Cougar

Was there any question? Look, I know I cover BYU closely. But what mascot is flying onto a football field in a parachute? Or how about viral acts with dances, slam dunks, or strongman stunts? Cosmo can do it all. If BYU’s status within the new Big 12 were based on mascots, BYU would be the new bell cow in this league.

What also separates Cosmo is his loyal following. BYU fans support Cosmo with anything. Just look at the 2020 SiriusXM Mascot challenge as a great example.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU moving to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

