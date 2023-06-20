KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Colts Safety Julian Blackmon Making Small Position Switch For 2023 NFL Season

Jun 20, 2023, 12:53 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

INDIANAPOLIS – Former Ute and current Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon will be making a small position switch for the impending 2023 NFL season.

Blackmon is entering his fourth year in the pros and will be moving from free safety to strong safety this season according to a Tweet from Joel A. Erickson and recent report from FanSided. The talented defensive back out of Layton, Utah is used to position switches starting his career with the Utes at cornerback before moving to free safety for his senior year in 2019.

Blackmon has been a bit snakebit by injuries during his NFL career but has still made the most of his opportunities to this point. Currently Blackmon has played 35 out of 50 games while accumulating 126 tackles, two interceptions, one pick six, nine passes defended, two forced fumbles and one sack.

Some Intrigue Surrounding Blackmon’s Alleged Position Switch

With Blackmon having so much early success for the Colts as a free safety, the impending move suggested by Erickson has left some wondering, “why?”

FanSided gave some insight on a possible answer, sighting the quick emergence of Rodney Thomas II at free safety as well as the slow emergence of strong safety Nick Cross as a likely reason for the move.

Furthermore, FanSided deduces having strong safety Kenny Moore II moving on in 2023 from the Colts left them in a bind that would have otherwise seen Blackmon perhaps sliding down to the nickel position instead in order to get their best players on the field.

Regardless, Blackmon has proven to be more than capable of being moved around the defensive backfield leaving very little reason to believe he won’t find success at strong safety like he has at all his other position stops.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Latest Rumors Have Jazz Looking To Trade Up in Draft

The latest rumors surrounding the Utah Jazz indicate the organization is looking to move up in Thursday's NBA Draft. 

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Kyle Kuzma Opts Out, Will Become Free Agent

Former University of Utah forward Kyle Kuzma will opt out of his contract with the Washington Wizards and hit free agency this summer. 

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instagram Account Shares Cool Picture Of Ute Stadium From 1938

Utah football has come a long way and it's fun to take a step back to really appreciate the growth of the program through social media.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #52 Utah’s Michael Mokofisi (Offensive Line)

The countdown for Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #52 is Utah's Michael Mokofisi (OL). Throughout the summer Hans and Scotty...

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Damian Jones Picks Up Player Option With Utah Jazz

Damian Jones will remain a member of the Utah Jazz next season after picking up his player option according to ESPN.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lionel Messi Expected To Make His Inter Miami Debut July 21

Lionel Messi is expected to make his Major League Soccer debut with Inter Miami at a July 21 home game, the team confirmed Tuesday.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Colts Safety Julian Blackmon Making Small Position Switch For 2023 NFL Season