Colts Safety Julian Blackmon Making Small Position Switch For 2023 NFL Season

INDIANAPOLIS – Former Ute and current Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon will be making a small position switch for the impending 2023 NFL season.

Blackmon is entering his fourth year in the pros and will be moving from free safety to strong safety this season according to a Tweet from Joel A. Erickson and recent report from FanSided. The talented defensive back out of Layton, Utah is used to position switches starting his career with the Utes at cornerback before moving to free safety for his senior year in 2019.

Blackmon has been a bit snakebit by injuries during his NFL career but has still made the most of his opportunities to this point. Currently Blackmon has played 35 out of 50 games while accumulating 126 tackles, two interceptions, one pick six, nine passes defended, two forced fumbles and one sack.

Julian Blackmon shifting to strong safety this season. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) June 2, 2023

Some Intrigue Surrounding Blackmon’s Alleged Position Switch

With Blackmon having so much early success for the Colts as a free safety, the impending move suggested by Erickson has left some wondering, “why?”

FanSided gave some insight on a possible answer, sighting the quick emergence of Rodney Thomas II at free safety as well as the slow emergence of strong safety Nick Cross as a likely reason for the move.

Furthermore, FanSided deduces having strong safety Kenny Moore II moving on in 2023 from the Colts left them in a bind that would have otherwise seen Blackmon perhaps sliding down to the nickel position instead in order to get their best players on the field.

Regardless, Blackmon has proven to be more than capable of being moved around the defensive backfield leaving very little reason to believe he won’t find success at strong safety like he has at all his other position stops.

