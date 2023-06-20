KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

12 new restaurants and shops coming to Salt Lake International

Jun 20, 2023, 2:20 PM | Updated: 2:26 pm

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City International Airport announced 12 more restaurants and retail shops are moving in as part of Phase Three construction.

Moving walkways will help travelers step into a space with the new restaurants and shops next year.

They will also be greeted by the world map, which was salvaged from the old airport.

Last month five new gates opened in Concourse A-east. Those gates were the first piece of Phase 2 of the airport’s expansion project.

Phase Three includes another nine-gate extension of Concourse B to the East.

The first five gates open in 2024, with the rest in 2025.

Airport contractors described the construction as a chess game with pieces always moving and phases continually underway.

The end goal is for people who come through the airport – whether they leave the airport or not — to get a feel for the state of Utah.

“One of the things local folks said was, ‘We want people to know when they’re in the airport where they are.’ They’re in Salt Lake City. They’re in Utah. So it’s very important to us that we see a broad representation of local interest represented,” Bill Wyatt, Executive Director of the Salt Lake City Department of Airports said.

Here’s a list of the new eating and shopping options as part of Phase 3:

Food and Beverage: Bambuza Vietnam Kitchen; Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers; Maggiano’s Little Italy; Sunday’s Best; The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf; and Thirst.

(Rendering/Salt Lake City International Airport) (Rendering/Salt Lake City International Airport) (Rendering/Salt Lake City International Airport) (Rendering/Salt Lake City International Airport) (Rendering/Salt Lake City International Airport) (Rendering/Salt Lake City International Airport) (Rendering/Salt Lake City International Airport) (Rendering/Salt Lake City International Airport) (Rendering/Salt Lake City International Airport) (Rendering/Salt Lake City International Airport) (Rendering/Salt Lake City International Airport) (Rendering/Salt Lake City International Airport)

Retail, News and Gift: Cotopaxi; iStore Express; Relay; Travel Right; The Canyon; and Weller Book Works.

Cotopaxi, The Canyon, Sunday’s Best, Thirst, Weller Book Works are all local brands.

Phase Four will come next with infrastructure, more gates and concessions.

Federal aviation officials announced in February that they gave $29 million to Salt Lake City International Airport as the airport planned to add even more gates in the next few years.

It is one of 99 airport terminal projects that will get funds from this year’s round of the Airport Terminal Program set up by the Federal Aviation Administration via the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The bill set aside $1 billion in funds for the program every year from fiscal year 2022 through the 2026 fiscal year.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE — Handcuffs in a jail cell. FILE PHOTO (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Missing Indiana teen found in Utah; Vernal man arrested

A Vernal man accused of picking up a teen girl in Indiana and taking her to Utah is facing a charge of kidnapping.

15 hours ago

...

Mike Anderson & Eliza Pace

Utah company uses AI to catch online predators

 A Utah company is using Artificial Intelligence to help catch online predators on gaming devices.

15 hours ago

The front of a building...

Eliza Pace

Panera Bread restaurant coming to Riverton

The popular Panera Bread Restaurant will be opening at Mountain View Village in Riverton, Utah.

15 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Tamara Vaifanua

Group holds mental toughness youth summer camp

The RJ Performance Group in Holladay holds a summer camp for kids who struggle with in-game confidence and helps them reach their potential in sports and life.

15 hours ago

Unified Police Department squad vehicle. (KSL TV)...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Midvale man arrested after slitting his mother’s throat, police say

A Midvale man was arrested Monday and accused of slitting his mother's throat, causing near-fatal injuries.

15 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Eliza Pace

Driver killed in semi rollover crash; WB I-80 reopened

A semi truck driver was killed in a fatal roll over in Parleys Canyon Monday. 

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

12 new restaurants and shops coming to Salt Lake International