12 new restaurants and shops coming to Salt Lake International

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City International Airport announced 12 more restaurants and retail shops are moving in as part of Phase Three construction.

Moving walkways will help travelers step into a space with the new restaurants and shops next year.

They will also be greeted by the world map, which was salvaged from the old airport.

Last month five new gates opened in Concourse A-east. Those gates were the first piece of Phase 2 of the airport’s expansion project.

Phase Three includes another nine-gate extension of Concourse B to the East.

The first five gates open in 2024, with the rest in 2025.

Airport contractors described the construction as a chess game with pieces always moving and phases continually underway.

The end goal is for people who come through the airport – whether they leave the airport or not — to get a feel for the state of Utah.

“One of the things local folks said was, ‘We want people to know when they’re in the airport where they are.’ They’re in Salt Lake City. They’re in Utah. So it’s very important to us that we see a broad representation of local interest represented,” Bill Wyatt, Executive Director of the Salt Lake City Department of Airports said.

Here’s a list of the new eating and shopping options as part of Phase 3:

Food and Beverage: Bambuza Vietnam Kitchen; Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers; Maggiano’s Little Italy; Sunday’s Best; The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf; and Thirst.

Retail, News and Gift: Cotopaxi; iStore Express; Relay; Travel Right; The Canyon; and Weller Book Works.

Cotopaxi, The Canyon, Sunday’s Best, Thirst, Weller Book Works are all local brands.

Phase Four will come next with infrastructure, more gates and concessions.

Federal aviation officials announced in February that they gave $29 million to Salt Lake City International Airport as the airport planned to add even more gates in the next few years.

It is one of 99 airport terminal projects that will get funds from this year’s round of the Airport Terminal Program set up by the Federal Aviation Administration via the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The bill set aside $1 billion in funds for the program every year from fiscal year 2022 through the 2026 fiscal year.