KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Lionel Messi Expected To Make His Inter Miami Debut July 21

Jun 20, 2023, 1:26 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

MIAMI (AP) — Lionel Messi is expected to make his Major League Soccer debut with Inter Miami at a July 21 home game, the team confirmed Tuesday.

Owner Jorge Mas told selected outlets on Monday that his club and Messi have agreed to terms and are finalizing paperwork and a visa. The team confirmed certain details Tuesday to The Associated Press, including that Messi will be signing a contract through the end of the 2025 season with an option for 2026.

RELATED: When Could Lionel Messi Play Real Salt Lake In Utah?

Messi’s contract will be worth $50 million to $60 million per year, the team said Tuesday. He cannot sign until sometime in July, after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires.

Messi, 35, announced on June 7 that he was joining Miami. The Argentinian great’s first game in Fort Lauderdale would be against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.

The team also confirmed Tuesday that it is increasing capacity at DRV PNK Stadium by 3,000 to 3,200 seats in the next four weeks by filling in the corners, raising capacity to about 22,000.

“I think there will always be a before and after Messi when we talk about the sport in the United States,” Mas told the Miami Herald. “I have a very, very strong held belief that we can create in North America and the United States if not the greatest league, one of the top two leagues in the world. I cannot over emphasize the magnitude of this announcement.”

Miami also is finalizing a contract with midfielder Sergio Busquets, Messi’s former Barcelona teammate, the Herald said, citing a league source.

Mas also said he hopes to start construction during the next two weeks on Miami Freedom Park, the team’s long-term home near Miami International Airport, and is targeting to have the venue open in the summer or fall of 2025, the Herald reported.

Miami plans to enhance security, bussing players into the stadium for games, Mas said.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Latest Rumors Have Jazz Looking To Trade Up in Draft

The latest rumors surrounding the Utah Jazz indicate the organization is looking to move up in Thursday's NBA Draft. 

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Kyle Kuzma Opts Out, Will Become Free Agent

Former University of Utah forward Kyle Kuzma will opt out of his contract with the Washington Wizards and hit free agency this summer. 

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instagram Account Shares Cool Picture Of Ute Stadium From 1938

Utah football has come a long way and it's fun to take a step back to really appreciate the growth of the program through social media.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #52 Utah’s Michael Mokofisi (Offensive Line)

The countdown for Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #52 is Utah's Michael Mokofisi (OL). Throughout the summer Hans and Scotty...

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Damian Jones Picks Up Player Option With Utah Jazz

Damian Jones will remain a member of the Utah Jazz next season after picking up his player option according to ESPN.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Colts Safety Julian Blackmon Making Small Position Switch For 2023 NFL Season

Former Ute and current Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon will be making a small position change for the impending 2023 NFL season.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Lionel Messi Expected To Make His Inter Miami Debut July 21