Report: Damian Jones Picks Up Player Option With Utah Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY – Damian Jones will remain a member of the Utah Jazz next season after picking up his player option.

ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news on Twitter Wednesday.

“Center Damian Jones has exercised his $2.58 million player option to return to the Utah Jazz next season, sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

Jones was acquired by the Jazz at the February trade deadline along with Juan Toscano-Anderson, Russell Westbrook, and a future first-round draft pick in a blockbuster trade that sent Mike Conley, Nickeil Alexander-Walker to the Minnesota Timberwolves while sending Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Jones averaged 4.6 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 71 percent in 19 games with the Jazz.

Damian Jones Prior To Joining Jazz

Jones began his career with the Warriors and won two NBA titles in 2017 and 2018 before spending time in Atlanta, Sacramento, Phoenix, and LA (twice).

Prior to joining the Jazz, Jones had made 221 appearances in the NBA including 75 starts while averaging 5.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in 14.5 minutes per game.

As evidenced by his numbers, Jones is best served as a backup center, though he struggled to find the floor with the Lakers appearing in only 22 games last season.

Jazz Other Player Options

The Jazz now await the decisions of three more players with player options before heading into free agency on July 1.

Jordan Clarkson, Talen Horton-Tucker, and Rudy Gay all have player options for the 2023-24 season that must be decided by June 29.

Clarkson is likely to opt out of his $14.2 million option for next season, while Gay will almost certainly pick up his $6.5 million deal.

Horton-Tucker has one year and $11 million left on his deal if he opts in.

