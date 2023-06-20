KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

60 in 60: #52 Utah’s Michael Mokofisi (Offensive Line)

Jun 20, 2023, 1:51 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #52 is Utah’s Michael Mokofisi (OL).

Utah’s Michael Mokofisi

Mokofisi is a sophomore offensive lineman from Woods Cross, Utah.

At Woods Cross High School, Mokofisi was a three-star recruit and the No. 11 recruit in the state of Utah. He earned first-team all-state as a senior and first-team all-region as a junior in high school.

In three years at Woods Cross, Mokofisi recorded 124 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, eight passes defended, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

In 2021, Mokifisi played as a reserve for Utah’s offensive line in four games. In 2022, he started in 13 games.

Mokifisi was a key contributor on a Utes offensive line that only allowed 1.07 sacks while also setting up Utah’s 217.6 rushing yards per game. Utah’s rushing average was good for second in the Pac-12 conference in 2022.

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

In 2023, for the second year in a row, the 60 in 60 included one vote based on a fan ballot.

RELATED STORIES

Click here for the complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Latest Rumors Have Jazz Looking To Trade Up in Draft

The latest rumors surrounding the Utah Jazz indicate the organization is looking to move up in Thursday's NBA Draft. 

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Kyle Kuzma Opts Out, Will Become Free Agent

Former University of Utah forward Kyle Kuzma will opt out of his contract with the Washington Wizards and hit free agency this summer. 

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instagram Account Shares Cool Picture Of Ute Stadium From 1938

Utah football has come a long way and it's fun to take a step back to really appreciate the growth of the program through social media.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Damian Jones Picks Up Player Option With Utah Jazz

Damian Jones will remain a member of the Utah Jazz next season after picking up his player option according to ESPN.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lionel Messi Expected To Make His Inter Miami Debut July 21

Lionel Messi is expected to make his Major League Soccer debut with Inter Miami at a July 21 home game, the team confirmed Tuesday.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Colts Safety Julian Blackmon Making Small Position Switch For 2023 NFL Season

Former Ute and current Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon will be making a small position change for the impending 2023 NFL season.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

60 in 60: #52 Utah’s Michael Mokofisi (Offensive Line)