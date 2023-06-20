60 in 60: #52 Utah’s Michael Mokofisi (Offensive Line)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #52 is Utah’s Michael Mokofisi (OL).

Utah’s Michael Mokofisi

Mokofisi is a sophomore offensive lineman from Woods Cross, Utah.

At Woods Cross High School, Mokofisi was a three-star recruit and the No. 11 recruit in the state of Utah. He earned first-team all-state as a senior and first-team all-region as a junior in high school.

In three years at Woods Cross, Mokofisi recorded 124 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, eight passes defended, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

In 2021, Mokifisi played as a reserve for Utah’s offensive line in four games. In 2022, he started in 13 games.

Mokifisi was a key contributor on a Utes offensive line that only allowed 1.07 sacks while also setting up Utah’s 217.6 rushing yards per game. Utah’s rushing average was good for second in the Pac-12 conference in 2022.

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

In 2023, for the second year in a row, the 60 in 60 included one vote based on a fan ballot.

Click here for the complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown.

