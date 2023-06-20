Report: Kyle Kuzma Opts Out, Will Become Free Agent

SALT LAKE CITY – Former University of Utah forward Kyle Kuzma will opt out of his contract with the Washington Wizards and hit free agency this summer.

ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news on Twitter Tuesday.

“ESPN Sources: As expected, Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma has declined his $13 million player option and become a free agent,” Wojnarowski tweeted. “Kuzma will be one of the marketplace’s most prominent players. A return to Washington on a new deal remains a possibility.”

Kyle Kuzma Prior To Free Agency

Kuzma was acquired by the Wizards in August of 2021 in a five-team blockbuster trade centered around the Los Angeles Lakers acquiring Russell Westbrook.

The former Ute enjoyed the best two seasons of his career with the Wizards before opting out of his current deal. Kuzma averaged 19.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in 130 starts in the nation’s capital.

In what is considered one of the weaker free agent classes in recent offseasons, Kuzma should garner significant interest from teams looking to add a high scoring forward to their roster.

According to Yahoo Sports Jake Fisher, both the Indiana Pacers and Houston Rockets have expressed interest in Kuzma.

Kuzma played for the Runnin’ Utes from 2014-17 before being selected by the Lakers in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft.

The forward averaged 10.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists with the Utes in 96 appearances. Kuzma won an NBA title as a member of the Lakers in 2020 during the COVID-19-shortened season in Orlando.

