Latest Rumors Have Jazz Looking To Trade Up in Draft

SALT LAKE CITY – The latest rumors surrounding the Utah Jazz indicate the organization is looking to move up in Thursday’s NBA Draft.

Both ESPN and Yahoo Sports have reported that the Jazz have had discussions about moving up in the draft, though each report has the team targeting different players.

Additionally, rumors have surfaced that one other highly thought-of draft prospect could be slipping down draft boards and into the Jazz range if they stay put with the ninth pick.

ESPN, Yahoo: Jazz Looking To Trade Up In Lottery

Both ESPN and Yahoo Sports have reported that the Jazz have explored options to move up in the draft on Thursday night.

In his latest mock draft published Tuesday at ESPN, Jonathan Givony reported that the Jazz could be targeting the Detroit Pistons’ number five pick as an option to move up.

“Pistons general manager Troy Weaver showed deft ability maneuvering around the lottery last year to position himself to land two elite prospects in Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren, and it’s possible he looks to do the same again, possibly with a team such as Utah (who holds the No. 9 and 16 picks),” Givony wrote.

That matches Givony’s appearance on SportsCenter Monday when he reported that the Jazz could target Houston Cougars forward Jarace Walker if they were to trade up in the draft, mentioning the Pistons are a potential partner.

Jonathan Givony with some mentions of the @utahjazz potentially trading up for Jarace Walker, or seeing Cam Whitmore fall to 9 on Thursday. Both would be significant developments! https://t.co/4Gwnv7Zokw — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) June 20, 2023

“Utah has been linked to Walker for much of the pre-draft process, potentially giving them a defensively versatile forward who can pair with Lauri Markkanen, but they would likely have to move up past Indiana to get him,” Givony wrote.

On Tuesday, Yahoo Sports Jake Fisher also reported that the Jazz and Pistons had discussed a potential draft night swap.

“Utah has been in contact with the Pistons about trading up from Nos. 9 and 16, according to league sources, with rival teams of the belief the Jazz are searching to get above Washington’s eighth pick in order to select Arkansas guard Anthony Black,” Fisher reported.

“Utah has also contacted Indiana about trading into the seventh selection, sources said. But the Jazz may need to trade above Orlando — or find a trade with the Magic at No. 6 — to secure a chance at Black.”

Interesting info from @JakeLFischer on the @utahjazz draft targets. Jazz have now been linked to Jarace Walker and Anthony Black in recent reports. https://t.co/fnlUzygTNX pic.twitter.com/vy0of8pNfa — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) June 20, 2023

Fisher also added that the Jazz could explore trades involving guard Collin Sexton who the team acquired last season in the Donovan Mitchell blockbuster.

Jazz Looking To Add Second Lottery Pick?

Givony also hinted that the Jazz could be looking to add a second lottery pick using their 16th and 28th picks.

“Sources told ESPN the Jazz are exploring many different options on draft night, including packaging their first two picks to move up into the lottery (possibly to Nos. 5, 6 or. 7), or using their two latter first-rounders and taking on a contract from a team such as Dallas for Davis Bertans, for example, a move that could only be consummated July 1,” Givony wrote.

Depending on the contract decisions from Jordan Clarkson and Talen Horton-Tucker regarding their player options in the coming days, the Jazz could clear enough cap space to absorb Bertans contract in a trade with Dallas while also adding the 10th pick in the draft.

By trading Bertans, Dallas could clear up much-needed cap space to improve their roster around Luka Doncic, while still landing a first-round pick just outside of the lottery.

The Jazz meanwhile would have the opportunity to add two top-ten selections to their rebuilding roster without sacrificing long-term flexibility in the process.

Cam Whitmore Slipping Down Draft Boards?

While the Jazz may be looking to move up in the draft, multiple outlets have reported that wing Cam Whitmore could be slipping down draft boards ahead of Thursday night.

Givony dropped Whitmore from the fifth pick in last week’s mock draft to ninth in his latest projections released Tuesday.

Whitmore turned some heads after choosing to work out in Utah in early June despite the belief that he was unlikely to still be on the board when the Jazz were on the clock with the ninth pick.

Cam Whitmore has perhaps the highest ceiling of any player that could potentially fall to the @utahjazz in the NBA Draft. #TakeNote https://t.co/Gx2B3SOsfk — KSL Sports (@kslsports) May 31, 2023

“[Whitmore] finished his last workout with the Rockets (No. 4) on Saturday, and has conducted individual workouts with the likes of Portland, Detroit, Orlando, Indiana and Utah as well, receiving positive feedback in some places, and struggling at times with his shooting and intensity in others,” Givony reported.

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor also had Whitmore slipping to nine in his latest mock draft.

“In recent days, sources have begun to discuss a potential fall for Whitmore in part due to poor workouts,” O’Connor reported. “Or maybe it’s all a smoke screen?”

Whitmore averaged 12.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game at Villanova while shooting 47 percent from the floor, 34 percent from three, and 70 from the free-throw line in 26 appearances.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops