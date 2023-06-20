KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Latest Rumors Have Jazz Looking To Trade Up in Draft

Jun 20, 2023, 2:57 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The latest rumors surrounding the Utah Jazz indicate the organization is looking to move up in Thursday’s NBA Draft.

Both ESPN and Yahoo Sports have reported that the Jazz have had discussions about moving up in the draft, though each report has the team targeting different players.

Additionally, rumors have surfaced that one other highly thought-of draft prospect could be slipping down draft boards and into the Jazz range if they stay put with the ninth pick.

ESPN, Yahoo: Jazz Looking To Trade Up In Lottery

Both ESPN and Yahoo Sports have reported that the Jazz have explored options to move up in the draft on Thursday night.

In his latest mock draft published Tuesday at ESPN, Jonathan Givony reported that the Jazz could be targeting the Detroit Pistons’ number five pick as an option to move up.

“Pistons general manager Troy Weaver showed deft ability maneuvering around the lottery last year to position himself to land two elite prospects in Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren, and it’s possible he looks to do the same again, possibly with a team such as Utah (who holds the No. 9 and 16 picks),” Givony wrote.

That matches Givony’s appearance on SportsCenter Monday when he reported that the Jazz could target Houston Cougars forward Jarace Walker if they were to trade up in the draft, mentioning the Pistons are a potential partner.

“Utah has been linked to Walker for much of the pre-draft process, potentially giving them a defensively versatile forward who can pair with Lauri Markkanen, but they would likely have to move up past Indiana to get him,” Givony wrote.

On Tuesday, Yahoo Sports Jake Fisher also reported that the Jazz and Pistons had discussed a potential draft night swap.

“Utah has been in contact with the Pistons about trading up from Nos. 9 and 16, according to league sources, with rival teams of the belief the Jazz are searching to get above Washington’s eighth pick in order to select Arkansas guard Anthony Black,” Fisher reported.

“Utah has also contacted Indiana about trading into the seventh selection, sources said. But the Jazz may need to trade above Orlando — or find a trade with the Magic at No. 6 — to secure a chance at Black.”

Fisher also added that the Jazz could explore trades involving guard Collin Sexton who the team acquired last season in the Donovan Mitchell blockbuster.

Jazz Looking To Add Second Lottery Pick?

Givony also hinted that the Jazz could be looking to add a second lottery pick using their 16th and 28th picks.

“Sources told ESPN the Jazz are exploring many different options on draft night, including packaging their first two picks to move up into the lottery (possibly to Nos. 5, 6 or. 7), or using their two latter first-rounders and taking on a contract from a team such as Dallas for Davis Bertans, for example, a move that could only be consummated July 1,” Givony wrote.

Depending on the contract decisions from Jordan Clarkson and Talen Horton-Tucker regarding their player options in the coming days, the Jazz could clear enough cap space to absorb Bertans contract in a trade with Dallas while also adding the 10th pick in the draft.

By trading Bertans, Dallas could clear up much-needed cap space to improve their roster around Luka Doncic, while still landing a first-round pick just outside of the lottery.

The Jazz meanwhile would have the opportunity to add two top-ten selections to their rebuilding roster without sacrificing long-term flexibility in the process.

Cam Whitmore Slipping Down Draft Boards?

While the Jazz may be looking to move up in the draft, multiple outlets have reported that wing Cam Whitmore could be slipping down draft boards ahead of Thursday night.

Givony dropped Whitmore from the fifth pick in last week’s mock draft to ninth in his latest projections released Tuesday.

Whitmore turned some heads after choosing to work out in Utah in early June despite the belief that he was unlikely to still be on the board when the Jazz were on the clock with the ninth pick.

“[Whitmore] finished his last workout with the Rockets (No. 4) on Saturday, and has conducted individual workouts with the likes of Portland, Detroit, Orlando, Indiana and Utah as well, receiving positive feedback in some places, and struggling at times with his shooting and intensity in others,” Givony reported.

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor also had Whitmore slipping to nine in his latest mock draft.

“In recent days, sources have begun to discuss a potential fall for Whitmore in part due to poor workouts,” O’Connor reported. “Or maybe it’s all a smoke screen?”

Whitmore averaged 12.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game at Villanova while shooting 47 percent from the floor, 34 percent from three, and 70 from the free-throw line in 26 appearances.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Kyle Kuzma Opts Out, Will Become Free Agent

Former University of Utah forward Kyle Kuzma will opt out of his contract with the Washington Wizards and hit free agency this summer. 

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instagram Account Shares Cool Picture Of Ute Stadium From 1938

Utah football has come a long way and it's fun to take a step back to really appreciate the growth of the program through social media.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #52 Utah’s Michael Mokofisi (Offensive Line)

The countdown for Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #52 is Utah's Michael Mokofisi (OL). Throughout the summer Hans and Scotty...

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Damian Jones Picks Up Player Option With Utah Jazz

Damian Jones will remain a member of the Utah Jazz next season after picking up his player option according to ESPN.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lionel Messi Expected To Make His Inter Miami Debut July 21

Lionel Messi is expected to make his Major League Soccer debut with Inter Miami at a July 21 home game, the team confirmed Tuesday.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Colts Safety Julian Blackmon Making Small Position Switch For 2023 NFL Season

Former Ute and current Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon will be making a small position change for the impending 2023 NFL season.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Latest Rumors Have Jazz Looking To Trade Up in Draft