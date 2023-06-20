Open house, dedication dates announced for Orem Utah Temple

SALT LAKE CITY — The Orem Utah Temple will be dedicated on Jan. 21, 2024, with an open house beginning on Oct. 27, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Tuesday.

A news release from the church said the open house will run through Dec. 16 and will be held every day except Sundays and Thanksgiving Day.

During the open house, anyone is invited to tour the temple.

The release said the Provo Utah Temple will be closed for reconstruction on Feb. 24, 2024, about one month after the Orem Utah Temple is dedicated.

There are 28 temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Utah that are either in operation, under construction or awaiting dedication.

Utah is the global headquarters of the church, with almost 2.2 million members living in the state, the news release said.

The Saratoga Springs Utah Temple open house is ongoing and will continue until July 8; the temple will be dedicated on Aug. 13. The St. George Utah Temple is also scheduled for a rededication on Dec. 10, with an open house beginning Sept. 15.