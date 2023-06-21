KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH WILDFIRES

Power crews bury lines to prevent fire in Big Cottonwood Canyon

Jun 20, 2023, 6:01 PM | Updated: 6:27 pm

Dan Rascon's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — A major wildfire prevention operation is happening up Big Cottonwood Canyon, and it won’t be done anytime soon.

Rocky Mountain Power crews are cutting through the pavement with a giant saw blade and are digging a trench more than three feet deep to bury miles and miles of power lines. The fear is having power lines blow over and cause a wildfire.

“We’re going to go underground with those lines so that we don’t have to worry about the risk of us starting a wildfire by coming into contact with trees, with limbs, with any other type of vegetation that may be blown,” said Jona Whitesides, a Rocky Mountain Power spokesperson.

Wildfire consumes several acres in Washington County

On Monday, power lines were blown down in American Fork Canyon due to a major windstorm, knocking out the power to about 66 customers. Power crews have been working practically around the clock to restore power and get it all repaired.

Fortunately, no fires were started because of the moist and green vegetation.

“Yeah, broken lines in the middle of dry grasses and warm temperatures could definitely create a very high risk for wildfire,” Whitesides explained.

Crews have shut down one lane of traffic on state Route 190 between mile markers 4 and 5.

Rocky Mountain Power said they’ve looked at 30 years of weather data in Big Cottonwood Canyon and brought in a meteorologist to analyze the best solution.

“We know when it gets to a certain percentage of wind, it increases the likelihood that you’re going to have debris in the air. It will make contact with the lines, which will create a spark and cause a wildfire,” Whitesides said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah Wildfires

Fire crews on the scene at Willard Canyon Sunday morning. (Willard City Fire Department)...

Michael Houck

Large fire spotted in Willard Canyon, fire crews close canyon

Fire crews in Box Elder County responded to a large grass fire in Willard Canyon Sunday morning.

3 days ago

New Harmony Fire...

Cimaron Neugebauer

Fast-acting fire crews contain New Harmony fire in southern Utah

A human-caused wildfire in southern Utah is now contained thanks to a quick response from air and ground resources, says a fire official.

13 days ago

Utah’s Division of Forestry, Fire, and State Lands is hosting wildland firefighting training exer...

Alex Cabrero

Wildland firefighters prepare, train for upcoming wildfire season

The Utah Division of Forestry, Fire, and State Lands is hosting wildland firefighting training exercises across the state.

19 days ago

'Flatline fire'...

Tamara Vaifanua

What is ‘light flashing fuel’ and why it concerns firefighters this summer

Utah’s record-setting snowfall this past winter is not enough to take away the concerns for the upcoming fire season, according to one firefighter.

28 days ago

...

Debbie Worthen and Madison Swenson

UPDATE: St. George wildfire contained; cause under investigation

State fire officials say "Washington Assist 01," which sparked Tuesday in the area of 2500 E. Waters Edge in St. George, is now 100% contained.

1 month ago

(BIA Foresty & Wildland Fire - Uintah & Ouray Agency)...

Josh Ellis

New wildfire threatening infrastructure in Uintah County

Crews have responded to a new wildfire that is threatening residents and infrastructure south of Fort Duchesne.

2 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Power crews bury lines to prevent fire in Big Cottonwood Canyon