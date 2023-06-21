KSL Flood Watch
Domino’s will deliver your next pizza without an address

Jun 20, 2023, 7:01 PM

FILE: A Domino's Pizza sign is shown on July 22, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

CNN

(CNN) —An address is typically required when getting food delivered. Not for Domino’s.

The pizza chain is launching “anywhere” delivery through its app, which lets customers get their food by dropping a pin on the map. The service, called Pinpoint Delivery, is ideal for the “start of summer,” the company said in a release, because people are heading to the beaches and parks where their exact location could be difficult to find.

After dropping a pin on a map, customers can track their order and view their driver’s location with GPS and get text alerts about their delivery. Once the delivery person arrives, the service activates a “visual signal” on their phone that helps them locate the customer.

Drone package delivery takes flight at select Utah Walmart stores

In recent years, Domino’s has tried to improve its delivery experience to differentiate itself as the service cools following the pandemic. The pizza chain blamed sluggish sales last year on a shortage of delivery drivers.

To address the problem, it looked at using external call centers to free up employees for delivery during peak hours and ways of incentivizing people to skip the delivery. Early last year, Domino’s offered customers a discount for picking up orders rather than getting them delivered.

The company has also focused on technology. In 2021, Domino’s tested a robot car delivery service to select customers in Houston; and earlier this year, it launched voice ordering with Apple’s CarPlay technology.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

