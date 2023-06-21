Rockslide closes SR 14 in Iron County

IRON COUNTY, Utah — State troopers have closed state Route 14 east of Cedar City due to a rockslide.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said the slide occurred Wednesday morning between mileposts 7 and 8.

No injuries were reported and crews were not sure how long the road would remain closed. Eastbound lanes were closed at milepost 5 while westbound lanes were closed at the S.R. 148 junction.

A rock slide on SR-14 in Iron County has the roadway closed between milepost 7 and 8. Crews are monitoring the incident and working to clear the debris. No initial estimates on closure time. pic.twitter.com/OkBKSQhc4k — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) June 21, 2023

The Utah Department of Transportation said crews were on scene to assess slope stability and clear the roadway. Cedar Breaks National Monument is still accessible via S.R. 14 from the east and S.R. 143 from the north.