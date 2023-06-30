Man with ‘violent past’ out of jail weeks after standoff with police

SALT LAKE COUNTY — A man has been released from jail, less than one month after a standoff with SWAT and Salt Lake City’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team.

Zachary Forsberg, 32, was sentenced to 90 days in jail but was “released on own recognizance” on Friday, June 16.

Forsberg was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on May 27, for misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and use of drug paraphernalia, along with previous outstanding warrants.

At the time Salt Lake City Police described Forsberg as a “wanted fugitive.”

Tonight, our department's Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT) and our SWAT Team safely arrested a wanted fugitive.

A release from Salt Lake City Police Department stated, “because Forsberg previously ran away from officers, and his violent past, the on-scene incident commander for VCAT requested the assistance of SLCPD SWAT and crisis negotiators.”

Hours later, SWAT teams were able to breach the hotel room where Forsberg had barricaded himself, and took him safely into custody.

Despite the standoff, and what police described as a “violent past,” Forsberg is now out of jail, just 21 days later.

A criminal history

Forsberg has a lengthy history with crime and according to court documents has been charged with 15 felonies over the last eight years and a slew of other misdemeanor charges not included in this list.

Forsberg was convicted of the following six felonies:

Oct. 2015 – Attempted burglary, a third degree felony

Dec. 2015 – Attempted burglary, a third degree felony

March 2016 – Attempted robbery, a third degree felony

Dec. 2017 – Retail theft, a third degree felony

Nov. 2018 – Domestic violence assault, a third degree felony

Jan. 2023 – Possession with intent to distribute controlled substance, a second degree felony

In addition, Forsberg was charged with six felonies in 2022, but all were dismissed without prejudice, meaning the case is not dismissed forever and could be brought back to court.

Those included charges of domestic violence, aggravated kidnapping, child abuse with physical injury, and domestic violence in the presence of a child.

His release

Forsberg was given a Public Safety Assessment Report, where his past crimes are assessed to help the judge make a decision about conditions of sentencing.

While Forsberg was not marked at elevated risk of committing a violent crime, he was recommended for several conditions.

On his Public Safety Assessment Report in May, Forsberg was recommended for release with the following conditions: Weekly automated phone check in, CJS monitoring for new charges, CJS court date reminder, Any other conditions deemed appropriate by CJS, Monthly CJS meeting and/or appropriate class.

However, court documents show Forsberg was “released on own recognizance” from Salt Lake County Jail without any conditions.