The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Man with ‘violent past’ out of jail weeks after standoff with police

Jun 30, 2023, 2:34 PM | Updated: 3:41 pm

A Salt Lake City Police Department sergeant speaks with a firefighter with the Sandy Fire Departmen...

A Salt Lake City Police Department sergeant speaks with a firefighter with the Sandy Fire Department (SLCPD Photo | May 26, 2023).

(SLCPD Photo | May 26, 2023)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE COUNTY —  A man has been released from jail, less than one month after a standoff with SWAT and Salt Lake City’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team.

Zachary Forsberg, 32, was sentenced to 90 days in jail but was “released on own recognizance” on Friday, June 16.

Forsberg was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on May 27, for misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and use of drug paraphernalia, along with previous outstanding warrants.

At the time Salt Lake City Police described Forsberg as a “wanted fugitive.”

A release from Salt Lake City Police Department stated, “because Forsberg previously ran away from officers, and his violent past, the on-scene incident commander for VCAT requested the assistance of SLCPD SWAT and crisis negotiators.”

Police take fugitive into custody after SWAT standoff in Sandy

Hours later, SWAT teams were able to breach the hotel room where Forsberg had barricaded himself, and took him safely into custody.

Despite the standoff, and what police described as a “violent past,” Forsberg is now out of jail, just 21 days later.

A criminal history

Forsberg has a lengthy history with crime and according to court documents has been charged with 15 felonies over the last eight years and a slew of other misdemeanor charges not included in this list.

Forsberg was convicted of the following six felonies:

  • Oct. 2015  – Attempted burglary, a third degree felony
  • Dec. 2015 – Attempted burglary, a third degree felony
  • March 2016 – Attempted robbery, a third degree felony
  • Dec. 2017 – Retail theft, a third degree felony
  • Nov. 2018 – Domestic violence assault, a third degree felony
  • Jan. 2023 – Possession with intent to distribute controlled substance, a second degree felony

In addition, Forsberg was charged with six felonies in 2022, but all were dismissed without prejudice, meaning the case is not dismissed forever and could be brought back to court.

Those included charges of domestic violence, aggravated kidnapping, child abuse with physical injury, and domestic violence in the presence of a child.

His release

Forsberg was given a Public Safety Assessment Report, where his past crimes are assessed to help the judge make a decision about conditions of sentencing.

While Forsberg was not marked at elevated risk of committing a violent crime, he was recommended for several conditions.

On his Public Safety Assessment Report in May, Forsberg was recommended for release with the following conditions: Weekly automated phone check in, CJS monitoring for new charges, CJS court date reminder, Any other conditions deemed appropriate by CJS, Monthly CJS meeting and/or appropriate class.

Public Safety Assessment Report by KSL TV on Scribd

However, court documents show Forsberg was “released on own recognizance” from Salt Lake County Jail without any conditions.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(KSL TV)...

Ladd Egan

UDOT: Minimal delays expected on Utah’s roads over July 4th weekend

The five-day Independence Day weekend should be mostly smooth sailing on Utah’s roadways, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

18 hours ago

Smiling Doug Wright...

BY KEVIN LARUE, KSL NewsRadio Program Director

KSL NewsRadio’s Doug Wright hosts final program

After nearly 45 years at KSL NewsRadio, Doug Wright has announced he will be retiring from his role as co-host of the KSL Movie Show. His final show will be Fri., June 30. Wright joined KSL on June 1, 1978.

18 hours ago

...

Logan Stefanich

Alpine District votes to permanently close Sharon, Valley View elementary schools

After months of swirling controversy, the Alpine School District on Friday voted unanimously to close Valley View and Sharon elementary schools, effective for the 2023-24 school year.

18 hours ago

(Hurricane City Police Department)...

Madison Swenson

Woman arrested for DUI after hitting pedestrian in Hurricane

A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after he was hit by a driver who was arrested for investigation of DUI.

18 hours ago

A photo of a shotgun, handgun, and ammo recovered by SLCPD detectives (Salt Lake City Police Depart...

Eliza Pace

Third suspect arrested in SLC shooting

A third person has been arrested in connection to a gang-related shooting that involved more than 10 people, six guns, and approximately 50 rounds being fired.

18 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Andrew Adams

Woman cautions other drivers after truck, trailer totaled on uneven section of road

A Utah couple said that their truck and trailer were totaled after simply driving over an uneven section of road — one of two similar crashes on the same day this week that has prompted the Utah Department of Transportation to take a closer look.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Man with ‘violent past’ out of jail weeks after standoff with police