Utah Gymnastics Promotes Coach, Prepares For Trip Overseas

SALT LAKE CITY – It may be the offseason, but that doesn’t mean Utah gymnastics doesn’t have some big things going on as they turn their sights to the 2024 season.

On Wednesday morning, the Red Rocks announced they are promoting floor coach Myia Hambrick to assistant coach after being with the Utes the past two seasons as a volunteer assistant coach. Hambrick has helped Utah consistently perform in the top-six on the event in back-to-back seasons which has kept them in the title hunt mix.

Before joining the Utes, Hambrick was a Junior Olympic Optional Coach at Georgia Elite Gymnastics after wrapping up her competitive career at LSU. In Hambrick’s first season in Salt Lake City, she, along with assistant coaches Carly Dockendorf and Jimmy Pratt was named a 2022 Region Assistant Coach of the Year.

𝗣𝗥𝗢𝗠𝗢𝗧𝗘𝗗. Myia Hambrick has officially been named Assistant Coach! 🙌 🔗 | https://t.co/1cKOPxfwGl pic.twitter.com/tL3ivB6jov — Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) June 21, 2023

“I am very thankful for Tom [Farden] and our administration to allow me the opportunity to continue my career at Utah in this new position,” Hambrick said. “I am looking forward to continuing the momentum we have built over the past two seasons and taking it to the next level. Utah Gymnastics has what it takes to compete at the highest level and compete for a national championship year in and year out. I am beyond excited to take this next step in my career right here in Salt Lake City.”

Red Rocks On The Road

Hambrick’s promotion isn’t the only exciting thing on the horizon for the Red Rocks who are about two weeks out from taking their talents on the road to South Korea.

Starting in July, Utah gymnastics will be in Asia teaching classes and performing exhibitions against Korean teams at the University of Utah Asia Campus. This will be the first international travel for a Utah Athletics team since 2017 and it’s hard to think of a better program to send than the world class Red Rocks.

See you soon, @utahasiacampus! 🇰🇷 In just 1 month, the Red Rocks will be teaching classes & performing an exhibition in South Korea! 🙌 𝙈𝙤𝙧𝙚 𝙞𝙣𝙛𝙤 ↪️ https://t.co/iqD1nk3PvK#RedRocks | #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/benEUs0yao — Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) June 1, 2023

“Global experiences offer an unparalleled richness to student life, and we’re excited to offer that to this team,” head coach Tom Farden said earlier this month. “This will be an experience of a lifetime for our student-athletes, and we are extremely grateful for this opportunity.”

