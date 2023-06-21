Provo police cancel silver alert issued for missing 59-year-old man

PROVO, Utah — A silver alert that was issued for 59-year-old Stanley Neel, who was last seen leaving a care facility early Saturday morning, has been canceled.

Original story continues below.

A silver alert has been issued for 59-year-old Stanley Neel, who was last seen leaving a care facility early Saturday morning.

Police say Neel previously suffered a traumatic brain injury and deals with cognitive impairment. He was last seen at River Pointe Assisted Living, located at 462 S. 900 East in Provo.

Neel was described as being 5-foot-9 with gray hair and brown eyes, wearing a khaki shirt. He has scars and discolorations on his arms, hands and shoulders.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call Provo police at 801-852-6211. Police have not released a photo of Neel.