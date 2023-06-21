The latest on Utah wildfires
Utah Softball Coaching Staff Earns High Honors After Stellar Season

Jun 21, 2023, 12:47 PM

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – After a great season and impressive run in the postseason, Utah softball’s coaching staff has been named D1Softball’s Coaching Staff of the Year.

The recognition comes on the heels of the Utes’ staff also being named ATEC/NFCA Pacific Region Coaching Staff of the Year. This is only the second time the Utah softball staff has earned the nod in program history.

Head coach Amy Hogue and assistants DJ Gasso, Paige Parker, and Brooke Olsen helped to give Ute fans a season to remember racking up 42 victories on their way to a Pac-12 Title, and first appearance in the World Series since 1994.

Utah Athletics Enjoying A 2022-23 Season Unlike Any Other

Softball was a nice final feather in Utah Athletics’ cap for the 2022-23 season where the Utes came to play.

Things kicked off earlier in the competitive year with Utah football earning back-to-back Pac-12 Titles and Rose Bowl berths.

From there, Utah gymnastics, women’s basketball, lacrosse and skiing took over.

The Red Rocks three-peated as Pac-12 Champions and finished third overall at Nationals. Women’s basketball also earned a piece of the conference title while making it to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

Utah skiing four-peated as National Champs earlier this spring while Utah lacrosse took home their own conference championship just two years into being members of the ASUN. They also made their first NCAA Tournament appearance.

Utah Athletics wrapped up the 2022-23 competitive year with Utah men’s tennis earning a piece of the Pac-12 Championship, track and field having two Pac-12 Individual Champs, and of course Utah softball making a run in the Pac-12 Tournament for the conference title and NCAA appearance.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

