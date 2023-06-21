The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Utah man wanted in Michigan murder investigation was under surveillance earlier this year

Jun 21, 2023, 1:35 PM

Chadwick Shane Mobley...

Chadwick Shane Mobley, 42, last seen June 7 in Corrine, Box Elder County, is wanted as a person of interest in a murder investigation in Michigan from 2011. (Utah Department of Public Safety)

(Utah Department of Public Safety)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A person of interest in a Michigan homicide investigation who is believed to have been recently living in Utah was being watched by Utah authorities earlier this year for about two months, according to police.

Last week, the Utah State Bureau of Investigation said it had been asked by Michigan State Police to help locate 42-year-old Chadwick Shane Mobley in connection with a 2011 murder investigation. Mobley was last seen in Corrine, Box Elder County, on June 7, according to Utah authorities.

But agents were keeping surveillance on Mobley in February, according to a newly unsealed search warrant affidavit filed in Utah on behalf of Michigan police.

Andrea Eilber, 20, was found shot to death in Lapeer County, Michigan, in an area about 30 minutes outside of Flint, in 2011. Kenneth Grondin, then 19, Eilber’s boyfriend, was arrested and charged with murder.

Grondin was convicted in 2015 and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. But in 2018, he “was granted an appeal based on faulty language on the jury verdict instruction form. He was subsequently released from prison and a new trial was ordered,” according to court documents. Media reports in Michigan say Eilber is on house arrest and is expected to go to trial again later this year.

According to the affidavit in Utah, a cigarette butt was one of the pieces of evidence collected near the Michigan crime scene. DNA collected from the cigarette showed a single male profile. But after comparing it with 36 other DNA samples from people believed to be connected to the case, no match was found, the affidavit states.

In 2019, Michigan police requested DNA familial genealogy testing on the cigarette butt and requested funding for it in 2020, but the “attempts and requests were unsuccessful due to incorrect information on property items and budget constraints from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Chadwick Shane Mobley, 42, last seen June 7 in Corrine, Box Elder County, is wanted as a person of interest in a murder investigation in Michigan from 2011. (Utah Department of Public Safety) Mobley is known to be armed and driving a white 2013 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup Truck with Utah “Navy Veteran” License Plate 10EA0. The truck has dark-tinted windows and taillights. (Utah Department of Public Safety)

In 2022, a private lab in Texas specializing in genetic genealogy testing took the sample. In January, the lab notified police that the DNA may be linked to a man living in Utah, according to the affidavit. At the time, Mobley was listed as living in Brigham City.

Michigan police further learned that Mobley had lived in Auburn Hills in 2011, about 40 miles away from Lapeer, according to the warrant, and was employed in Pontiac.

The Utah Department of Public Safety was contacted and investigators held surveillance on Mobley for two months, the affidavit says. During that time, they learned that the long-haul truck driver did not have a permanent residence, but appeared to live out of his semi-truck. His personal vehicle was typically parked near the Walmart Distribution Center in Corinne.

“Chadwick has never been observed to discard or abandon any object known to have been in his mouth. He has never been observed by Utah Department of Public Safety/State Bureau of Investigation to converse or visit any residence, restaurant, nor any other building location unrelated to work. Chadwick has been observed to be a smoker of cigarettes,” according to the affidavit.

On Feb. 28, investigators watched Mobley walking a dog and saw him collect dog feces in a plastic bag, tie it in a knot and throw it away. Police collected the knotted portion of the bag to be tested for DNA, the affidavit says, but the test was not successful.

Police hope to now locate Mobley so a DNA sample can be directly swabbed from his mouth and used to compare to the cigarette found at the murder scene.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

Majorjon Kaylor, 31, right, sits next to defense attorney Lisa Chesebro in a Wallace, Idaho, courtr...

Associated Press

Idaho man is accused of killing neighboring family whose son exposed himself to man’s kids

An Idaho father killed a neighboring family because he was upset that the neighbor’s 18-year-old son had reportedly exposed himself to the man’s children, a police document alleges.

15 hours ago

FILE — Handcuffs in a jail cell. FILE PHOTO (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Missing Indiana teen found in Utah; Vernal man arrested

A Vernal man accused of picking up a teen girl in Indiana and taking her to Utah is facing a charge of kidnapping.

2 days ago

Freeway overpass in mountain setting of Kellogg, Idaho....

Associated Press

Idaho man charged with murder in shooting deaths of 4 neighbors, including a minor

A northern Idaho man has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary after prosecutors said he broke into his neighbors' home and shot and killed the people there, including a minor.

2 days ago

...

Mike Anderson & Eliza Pace

Utah company uses AI to catch online predators

 A Utah company is using Artificial Intelligence to help catch online predators on gaming devices.

2 days ago

Unified Police Department squad vehicle. (KSL TV)...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Midvale man arrested after slitting his mother’s throat, police say

A Midvale man was arrested Monday and accused of slitting his mother's throat, causing near-fatal injuries.

2 days ago

police, crime, police tape...

Matthew Brown

Weekend mass shootings leave 6 people dead and dozens injured across the US

Mass shootings and violence across the U.S. over the weekend killed at least six people including a Pennsylvania state trooper and left dozens injured.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Utah man wanted in Michigan murder investigation was under surveillance earlier this year